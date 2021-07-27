POCATELLO – Southeastern Idaho Public Health Department Director Maggie Mann held her daily Facebook Live with concerns about the percentage increases of number of active cases as well as infection rates of the new strain of COVID-19 that has been named the Delta Strain.
It is believed that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is 50-75 times more communicable than the original variant.
Mann said that although the overall numbers have remained low since the widespread access to the three different vaccines hit Idaho, the multiplicative increase from the end of June to the end of July is a concern for SIPH and had Mann visually concerned.
Mann said the different variants have led public health officials to continually modify their views on masking and when being mask-free is appropriate. She noted that the vaccine percentages in the health district have slowly risen over the past few months, but believes that more would be better. Currently, in Bingham County, the vaccination percentage is just over 41%, being one of the higher vaccinated counties in the district.
In the past week, Bingham County has had 11 confirmed cases and 16 probable cases with zero deaths. Overall, the amount of people being infected in comparison to new death rates are substantially better and showing the resiliency of people. SIPH is continually pushing for higher vaccination numbers as well as offering vaccines to the 12-17 years of age demographic to aid in the prevention of unnecessary spread.
Mann noted that there is no issue with receiving a vaccine at this point and there are plenty available for those who wish to receive it, urging only that the vaccine is safe to receive and that those who have not yet been vaccinated should consider doing so.
The rolling out of the vaccine in late December and early January to the public began a rolling change that would crescendo into extremely low numbers for major parts of the U.S., providing support for the feasibility of the vaccine. Now, as new variants appear, the vaccine does not become a one-and-done blanket security net for people.
Mann drove that point home, noting that people who have not been vaccinated interacting with those who have been vaccinated can cause unwanted spread because of the safety felt by those who are vaccinated and the safety of interacting with those who are vaccinated.
She suggests masks remain part of everyone’s mitigation protocols to ensure that when in a place that will involve heavy inter-personal interaction with those who may not be vaccinated or in a confined location with people who are not vaccinated. Mann also noted that masks continue to be one of the best preventative tools available to people and should not be disregarded solely because one becomes fully vaccinated.
Currently in the United States, there are four variants of COVID-19 — Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta. The Alpha variant was first discovered in the United Kingdom and has been named the UK variant in a lot of publications. The Beta variant, also known as the South African Variant, was found in South Africa and has since made its way to the U.S. The Gamma variant is from Brazil, and Delta from India. Each of these variants interact differently with the vaccines, but have all shown limited communicability with someone who has been vaccinated.