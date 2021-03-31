BLACKFOOT – Dusty Whited, Bingham County Public Works director, met with the county commissioners on Wednesday to discuss department updates as well as the results of the soil tests conducted at the location of the to-be-removed fuel tanks from the old Road and Bridge Shop.
Whited was happy to announce that at this point, there are currently no expected requirements set forth by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality that will require extra effort to be provided by the county, but did warn that could change if any additional samples show reasons for concern.
After presenting the information about the fuel tanks, Whited then turned his focus to his request to replace three 12-foot plows in preparation for the mountain road snow removal in May and the opening of the roads. He and Commissioner Whitney Manwaring discussed how much effort goes into removing the snow from the roads toward the Blackfoot Reservoir. In that area, it is not unheard of for the snow to reach seven or eight feet high and end up packed solid from snowmobile travel. According to Whited, it was quite a feat to clear the mountain roads last spring and is expected to be another challenge this year. The commissioners voted in favor of purchasing each of the three plows for a total of under $30,000 and will need to reopen the budget to formally move the funds to the proper line-item in order to finish the purchase.
The final discussion item that drew some interest included the security camera system for the new Public Works shop near the Central Transfer Station. The finishing touches are being put on the new building daily, with the cameras being just another item that needed direction from the commissioners.