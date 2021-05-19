BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Public Works Director Dusty Whited met with Bingham County commissioners on Wednesday to go over department updates. Whited had a large agenda this week with seeking approval for additional pay for the Atomic City water operator, professional services for a study on the encroachment feasibility on East River Road, and services for the landfill closure cost estimates.
Whited started with the request for additional pay for the water operator for the Atomic City water facility. The commissioners had already approved a modest salary for the position in the past, but were asked about paying for travel costs being incurred by the employee. There appeared to be no real objection to providing travel pay for the position.
For the encroachment feasibility study, the county will be in contract with Keller Associates for the study with the total of it being $1,500. Commissioner Mark Bair asked about the necessity of the study, following the information from Whited. Bair noted that the information will not change from year to year and is glad to see that the total amount is not outrageous.
Whited then moved on to the landfill closure cost estimates. He started by explaining that Bannock County, where garbage from Bingham County is currently transferred, has requested that Bingham County pay more per ton. They noted that Bingham County is currently paying less per ton than their own county. The commissioners asked if this meant there would be increases in charges for continued services. Whited said he is not sure if they will see a price increase or not, but has put him in the position to contact other landfill locations to shop prices.
Whited said they have found one location that would be a little cheaper even though it is further away than Bannock County, but has not settled on the proper path forward at this time. He also stated that they have explored the idea of opening additional cells in the current Bingham County landfills to absorb some of the influx of trash while agreements are settled with one of the surrounding garbage dumps.
Whited plans to provide more information to the commissioners as it becomes available.