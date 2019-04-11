BLACKFOOT -- Two people were arrested Thursday after a pursuit through Bingham County.
According to a press release from Sheriff Craig Rowland, the Bingham County Dispatch center received a call of a theft at the Exxon gas station in Shelley Thursday at about 2:02 p.m. A description of the vehicle was put out to the patrol officers.
A short time later, Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and a pursuit began. The vehicle driven by Monroe Farmer, 36, drove out Rich Lane along with a passenger, Leola Dixey, 19.
Bingham County deputies along with Fort Hall police arrested both individuals after a lengthy pursuit. The vehicle was spiked and was also pitted.
During the pursuit, Rowland said, Farmer put a gun out the window so that the officers would back off. When the pursuit ended the gun was located and it was determined that it was an air soft gun.
Dixey was transported to Fort Hall detention and Monroe was transported to the Bingham County jail and was booked for the felony pursuit and a felony warrant out of Bingham County.