BLACKFOOT – Thirteen people charged with felony crimes were scheduled for preliminary hearing Thursday before 7th District Magistrate Judge James Barrett, but all hearings were waived or continued.
Nine of the defendants were in court on charges related to methamphetamine.
Angelo David Casio, the 18-year-old Shelley man who allegedly led an Idaho State Police Trooper on a high-speed chase up I-15 at speeds up to 115 mph and crashed into a car sending it crashing into another car, waived preliminary hearing and was bound over to district court.
He is scheduled to enter pleas before Judge Darren Simpson on Nov. 25. According to his public defender Manuel Murdoch he has entered into a plea agreement with the state that will reduce a charge of possession of methamphetamine and recommend probation in exchange for his guilty plea to the fleeing and eluding. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
Amanda Joyce Hardy, 37, Blackfoot, waived her hearing for possession of methamphetamine. Her public defender David Cannon told the court she has agreed to a plea bargain with the prosecutor that dismisses a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia in exchange for her guilty plea to the felony when she gets to District Court. She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to enter a plea before District Judge Darren Simpson on Nov. 18 at 1 p.m.
Sarah Gladys Walters, 32, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on the charge of possession of heroin, and Cannon, her public defender also, said the state agrees to reduce her bail to $5,000.
Pamela Rae Smith, 47, Ogden, Utah, waived preliminary hearing on charges of grand theft by writing an $8,000 no-funds check to Idaho Central Credit Union. She was remanded to custody and is set to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Nov. 25.
Terry Allen Shelton, 46, Greensboro, N.C., waived preliminary hearing on charges of trafficking marijuana and possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor charges of driving without privileges, inattentive driving and possessing an open container of alcoholic beverage. He is to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Nov. 25.
Taigan C. Butler, 22, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on charges of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor petit theft. She is set to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Nov. 25 and was continued free on bail.
Nelson David O’Brien, Pocatello, waived his preliminary hearings on charges of grand theft by forgery and burglary, fleeing or attempting to elude police, and misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and resisting arrest. He was remanded to custody and is to enter a plea before Judge Stevan Thompson on Nov. 25.
Cannon, O’Brien’s public defender, asked that he be released to pretrial services on his own recognizance, but Chandler objected, saying O’Brien had failed to appear in court in 2018, and has a misdemeanor history misdemeanor charges of a violent nature. Barrett denied the O/R release, but said O’Brien can post bail.
Kimberley Jo Magallanes, 33, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Nov. 25 and was continued free on bond.
Preliminary hearing for Joseph David Richard, 42, Blackfoot, on charges of attempted strangulation and domestic battery was continued Nov. 21 on the motion of Deputy Prosecutor David Cousin, who said witnesses are unavailable. He was continued free on bond.
Preliminary hearing for Jason Dwayne Norman, 21, Basalt, for possession of methamphetamine was continued to Nov. 21 after his public defender Manuel Murdoch said he intends to hire private counsel. He was continued free on bond.
Marissa Lei Holguin, 33, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on charges of possession of methamphetamine, fleeing or attempting to elude police by driving 108 mph in a 60 mph zone and is to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Nov. 25. Her public defender Murdoch said she has a plea agreement with the state that dismisses the methamphetamine charge in exchange for a guilty plea to fleeing. She was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
Preliminary hearing for Jordan L. Fullmer, 30, Blackfoot, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and heroin and misdemeanor charges of providing a false ID to police, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting and obstructing officers was continued to Nov. 21 on the motion of his public defender Brianna Rosier, who said she needs time to review the evidence.
Preliminary hearing for April Dawn Ramos on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was continued to Nov. 14 when Rosier, her public defender, said she has a conflict of interest and needed to withdraw from the case. Manuel Murdoch was appointed her new public defender.