BLACKFOOT — There’s a musical “queen” in Blackfoot.
Her name is Linna Martinez, and she’s the lead vocalist in the Tejano group Linna y Estilo. The group recently took the stage at the Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair March 14-17 at Historic Market Square in downtown San Antonio, playing to crowds numbering in the thousands.
Linna was born and raised in Blackfoot, and she’s been singing since she was three years old. It’s something that’s come very naturally to her.
It’s taken her to the point where she’s been given a title.
“I’ve been dubbed ‘La Reina De Idaho,’ which means ‘The Queen of Idaho’ for Tejano music,” Martinez said.
Her father, Carlos — who provides financial backing for her efforts — was in the music industry himself in a band called Latin Flavor, playing Tejano music along with disco, country, and some rock, in the mid-1970s to early ‘80s. Carlos said he heard his daughter singing at a very young age in Spanish, and her voice caught his attention along with one more small detail.
She didn’t know Spanish at the time.
“Imagine, a Hispanic who doesn’t speak Spanish,” she laughed. “But there I was, singing in Spanish.”
Linna started singing professionally when she was 14.
Carlos said there were booths at fairs where people would go in and sing. Linna admitted she used to be very shy, and she made her father go in to the booths with her in order for her to sing.
“People would applaud her when she came out of the booth,” Carlos said.
She recorded her first CD titled “Sin Explicacion” (“Without Explanation”) at the age of 15.
The love for performing was boosted from singing at family barbeques. Carlos said Linna’s early talent did surprise him, although his belated wife and his mother were also good singers, so it came naturally to his daughter.
”I loved to hear music,” Linna said. “My dad would buy cassette tapes and I loved to sing along. I would sing here and there, but I was very shy. My grandma would give me a dollar to sing. It took a while to build up my courage. I always doubted myself.”
But through the years, it got easier. When she was 14, she went to a girl’s quinceañera. A family friend played in a band called Los Vampiros for the event.
”He said ‘come up and sing a song,’” Linna remembered. “I knew a song from Selena, so I sang that.”
”When she was done, everybody stood up and applauded,” Carlos recalled. “She got a standing ovation.”
The leader of the band said he wanted her to be the band’s vocalist.
After recording her first CD, there was a problem in knowing how to distribute and promote it.
”It kind of plateaued at that point” when she was 18 years old in 1998.
When the music itch returned, she ran into male performers who did not want to perform with a female lead vocalist.
But then her brother Jose, who did not have a musical background, decided he would help her out, and he learned to play keyboards on a miniature Casio. From then on, things changed, and Linna y Estilo (Linna and Style) started taking off.
She had a cousin, Pedro, who she grew up with as children who helped spur things on.
”He play would play the drums and I’d sing,” Linna said. “We’d always say we’re going to play in a band someday, and here we are.”
Linna said she took a long break from 2011 until a year ago to raise her family, and now the band is getting more serious.
The current formation of Linna y Estilo is made up of Jose on keys and backing vocals, Pedro on drums, Frank Duran on bajo quinto, Pete Turrubiartez on bass, 16-year-old Manuel (Anthony) Duarte on accordion, and her daughter Micaela Cuevas-Martinez on percussion.
Along with a powerful singing voice, Linna has some songwriting chops. She said she’s working on a few singles to get some new music out there, with a major goal in mind.
”I want to win awards,” she said. “I’ve set my sights on a Grammy.”
With the way the music world is today, Linna has to work various paying jobs in the area to pay the bills. She acknowledges there’s never enough time to dedicate to her music, working on it mostly on weekends.
Carlos is beyond proud of his daughter’s musical accomplishments.
”We did a lot of traveling with Latin Flavor, we were big in Tejano music,” he said. “But she has exceeded anything we ever did. That’s going to open some doors for her.”
Linna’s been influenced by the legend of the late Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, better known simply as Selena, but she prefers not to be influenced too much by other artists.
”I love many artists,” she said. “But I’m looking at just being Linna. I don’t ever try to sound like anybody in particular. I just want to sound like myself.
”I’m proud of what we’ve done musically. We’ve built a bridge between Idaho and the Tejano capital of the world in Texas.”