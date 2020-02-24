SHELLEY – The 21st annual Quilt Spectacular Open House takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Wednesday at the North Bingham County District Library, 197 West Locust St., in Shelley.
This event is free.
Quilt classes are offered on a variety of subjects both days.
“Every single class will be like a trunk show because many of the teachers are bringing their quilts for examples,” quilt show coordinator Terry Anderson said. “You do not want to miss the classes.”
She continued, “We are very excited this year to have a sewing machine donated by Jones Sew N Vac to raffle. LeRoy Jones, owner of Jones Sew N Vac, graciously donated the sewing machine. Hopefully, we will earn some money for the library since awards and prizes for the quilt show cost money.”
The sewing machine that is being raffled is a Husqvarna Viking Hiclass E20 with easy-to-use features such as one-step buttonhole and simple threading, plus extra accessories. All proceeds go to the North Bingham County District Library.
Tickets can be purchased at the library. Jones Sew N Vac is located in Idaho Falls.
Vendors will show their wares at the show. Some of the teachers also will have products to buy.
Quilt blocks for Quilts of Valor (QOV) are the recipient of donated quilt blocks this year. These star-patterned quilt blocks will be collected and sent to QOV. The blocks will be made into quilts that are presented to veterans.
A quilt block contest of either pieced or appliqued blocks will also take place. Each block must measure 12½ inches. There is both an adult category and a youth category. Youth under the age of 16 are qualified for this contest. Winners are determined by votes cast by visitors to the library.
“We would love to display your quilts,” Anderson said.
Each quilt must have a 3x5 card attached to the front right corner of the quilt with the maker’s name in large print, city and the quilt’s name.
Please pick up your quilt on Wednesday evening between 6-6:30 p.m.
Today’s classes include:
- 10:30 a.m. Show and Tell which will show the quilters own tree quilts challenged last year.
- 11 a.m. Carmen Geddes from Ten Sisters will demonstrate how to make the quilts you wish you could inherit with the easy-piercing grid.
- 1 p.m. Julia Wareing will present a Trunk Show. (This fabulous quilter is a prize winner.)
-2:15 p.m. Rhonda Walker, with Olie and Evie, will present “Curves are Hard?” No. Not with Bloc-Loc rulers.
- 3:30 p.m. Jamie Ashcraft will present specialized quilts. What does “fidgeting” and “digital” have to do with quilting? Come to see these fresh ideas.
Wednesday classes include:
- 11 a.m. Stacey McClellan will present her Trunk Show.
- 1 p.m. Terry Anderson will teach Quick Quilts. “You asked for it last year, so here it is,” she said. “There are so many ideas for making quilts when you need it done fast.”
- 2 p.m. Christine Jarvie, with Stitchin Around Quilts, will explain how to take quilts to the next level. Intricate will be made easy with this beginning applique class. Quilters will be able to adopt these ideas as their own.
- 3 p.m. Ramona Dunihoo will teach about collage quilts to help bring out the artist in each person. There is so much fun to be had in this freeing technique.
- 4 p.m. Carmen Geddes will show over-the-edge binding techniques, piping, scallops with lots of quilts to see.
For more information, contact the library at (208) 356-7801 or on its website at northbingham.lili.org