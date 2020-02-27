SHELLEY – Quilt shows are filled with color, new patterns, and teachers who are will to share their quilting tips. Hundreds of people took in the two days of quilt classes at the 21st Annual Quilt Spectacular Open House at the North Bingham County District Library in Shelley Tuesday and Wednesday.
Eighty to 100 people attended each class.
What do attendees like about the quilt show?
“I like all the ideas for quilters and rubbing shoulders with other quilters,” Ava Hillman from Driggs said. “I like seeing the things and the help they give you.”
“I like all the teachers and all the ideas they have,” Betty Rasmussen from Basalt said. “They make you feel you can do it.”
“I like learning new things and the demonstrations,” Nanci Horrocks from Blackfoot said. “They help me get excited about quilting.”
“I just love it,” Jamie Ashcroft from Sugar City said. “This is so much fun for me.”
Two of the classes on Wednesday covered quick quilts and beginning applique using a sewing machine.
Terry Anderson taught the Quick Quilt class.
“When making a quick quilt, use giant pieces and smooth curves,” she said. “Quilt as you go. If you want to make fringe on a quilt, a person can check out an Accuquilt machine that will cut the fringe.
“If using material from a ‘jelly roll,’ put two strips together and then cut two-6 ½ inch strips; four-2 ½ inch strips and four-4 ½ inch strips,” Anderson said. “The entire length of the strips will be used up with no mess. Two ‘jelly roll’ strips make one block so you have figure how many strips you need by the number of blocks in the quilt.”
Another way to make a quick quilt is by using Minky fabric which can be put directly on material with no need of hemming. Minky fabric is 100 percent polyester.
“There are many books and magazines about quick quilts in the library,” Anderson said. “There are many patterns for ‘Easy Peasy Three Yard Quilts.’ The three yards covers the front of the quilt and the binding. Fabric for the back of the quilt needs to be purchased separately.”
Christine Jarvie from Stitchin’ Around Quilts in Rigby gave tips about applique.
“You always need your down when doing applique because you need to be able to move the pattern,” she said.
She advised that quilters use quilting gloves that can hold the material as the quilter is working the fabric and the pattern. An applique pressing sheet is really “magic.” A wool pressing mat is really handy when using wool.
Jacqueline Wittwer, a library staff member, demonstrated an Accuquilt machine during the quilt show. Fabric is placed on a block that is shaped into a variety of forms, such as tumbling blocks and squares or Dresden blocks. A lid tops the “sandwich” and is then rolled through the machine. What comes out is cut fabric.
Up to 12 layers of fabric can be cut at the same time.
“When you can cut multiply layers, you feel you really have accomplished something,” Wittwer said. “It’s so fun.”
Three Accuquilt machines at the North Bingham County District Library can be borrowed for three weeks and then renewed for three more weeks.
“The problem is returning it because people really like using it,” she said.