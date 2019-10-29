BLACKFOOT – At one time, Ronald Ramirez was an adjunct professor, teaching classes on government and politics at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Wyo.
“Someone asked me why I didn’t practice what I preached,” Ramirez remarked, “so I did, and ran for public office.” Ramirez was elected.
What he won was a seat on the Cheyenne City Council, where he served two terms, 1989-1994. Thus began Ramirez’s many years in public service in Wyoming and Idaho.
After he retired in 2005, Ramirez moved back to Bingham County where he was born.
“I wasn’t born in a hospital but in a house in Aberdeen in 1943,” Ramirez said. “In those days, doctors made house calls. I lived in Aberdeen until I was in the sixth grade. Then we moved to the big city — American Falls.
“I graduated from American Falls High School in 1961 and went to Idaho State College in Pocatello in the fall. Then in November of 1962, I joined the Air Force.”
Ramirez served his country in the Air Force for 24 years. He started as an enlisted technician but was promoted to be an officer after eight years. His post before he was commissioned was as the personnel sergeant for the Air Force ROTC program at BYU. While he was there, he took classes whenever he could and earned a B.A. in political science by 1970.
As an officer, he flew 48 combat missions in Vietnam as a B-52 navigator/bombardier. “My eyesight wasn’t quite good enough to be a pilot,” Ramirez remarked wistfully. Ramirez had problems in flight with swelling of the eustachian tubes in his ears. This eventually led to his being grounded from flight operations.
He went on to become the liaison officer between the Air Force and American scouting organizations for four years followed by a stint as an admissions officer at the Air Force Academy.
He then landed a posting to the F. E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne. He was involved there in missile operations, eventually being promoted to lead his own missile squadron. After that, he became the chief of protocol for the F. E Warren AFB. This was at the time when the United States was making a good faith effort to abide by the terms of the Strategic Arms Limitations Treaty II with the Soviet Union. As a result, Ramirez became responsible for handling all “distinguished visitors” or DVs to the base, including the Russian officers sent to observe whether the U.S. was complying with the treaty in reducing the numbers of the nation’s nuclear missiles.
Ramirez retired as a major in the Air Force in 1986. “That’s when I started teaching at the college in Laramie,” he explained.
After Ramirez was elected in 1989 as a city councilman for Wyoming’s state capitol, he enrolled at the University of Wyoming. “I took classes right after I was elected and earned my master’s in public administration,” Ramirez said. “I figured that if I was going to be a city councilman, then I really needed to know exactly what could be done and not done in office.”
While in office, Ramirez became the vice president of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities. He also served as an advisory committee member for the National League of Cities for five years.
Ramirez moved to Driggs in 1995 to be closer to his father, who had cancer at the time. There he applied for — and didn’t get — the city manager’s job for Driggs. He did, however, get hired at a local insurance agency. He later opened and operated his own insurance firm in Teton County. He lived in Driggs for 12 years.
He ran and served a term as a Teton County commissioner from 2001 to 2005, where he was instrumental in helping to establish the Gem Plan, which is a self-funded insurance plan for Idaho county governments.
Ramirez retired in 2005. He moved to Blackfoot to be closer to his mother, who still lived in Aberdeen. “Somehow, Mayor Paul Loomis heard of my background,” Ramirez remarked.
“He asked me to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission. Mayor Marc Carroll asked that I continue on the commission after he was elected. I have served three years and 10 months so far on P&Z.
“I have also been involved in many church and community organizations, such as the Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary, the American Legion, the American GI Forum, the League of United Latin American Citizens, and the Boy Scouts.
“I’m really enjoying my time on P&Z. I’ve been helping to rewrite the city’s zoning code. Some of it is really out of date. It’s been nice because P&Z has let me put both my education and my experience in government to good use — so yes, I really enjoy it.”
Between his time on Blackfoot’s P&Z commission, his terms in elected office and his service career, Ramirez has spent over half of his life in service to his country or to the communities where he has lived.