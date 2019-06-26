BLACKFOOT — Bingham County’s own Randy’s Shack Band brought its brand of classic country to Courthouse Square Wednesday night in the third installment of this year’s Music In The Park series.
With Randy’s Shack Band, it’s not just classic country. It’s deeply classic country, made up of Duane McIver on guitar and most lead vocals, Duane Maupin on lap steel guitar, Randy Young on guitar with some of his own compositions featured, and Doug Murdock on bass and some lead and backing vocals.
The one member missing Wednesday was David Penrod on mandolin.
McIver showed his humor at the end of one of the earlier songs in the show, saying “That’s the first time we’ve all stopped at the same time.”
Songs by Carl Smith were prevalent in their set. When they started playing Lefty Frizzell’s “Saginaw, Michigan” there was applause that greeted them from an audience that grew to upwards of about 100 people as the show went on.
Toes were tapping in the crowd as they played “I Overlooked An Orchid,” followed by “Silver Wings.”
Hank Williams came in to the picture more than once, with songs like “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” “Hey Good Lookin’” and “I Can’t Help It If I’m Still In Love With You.”
Young got a chance to take the spotlight on some of his original compositions. As they went in to a Ray Price tune, McIver joked, “As soon as they tell me what it is, I’ll sing it.”
Songs like Don Gibson’s “Sea Of Heartbreak” were among the group’s standout tunes.
Coldwater is the next group in line for the Music In The Park series next Wednesday at 6 p.m.