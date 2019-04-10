BLACKFOOT — There’s a thing about musicians who just love to gather around and play tunes.
Sure, getting paid to play is always welcome. As nice as paid gigs are, there’s something to be said for just getting together and jamming as well. That’s where the real fun can be found.
A local group called Randy’s Shack Band fits that mold.
The story behind the band name is pretty simple. The place they get together to play is a cozy home a few miles east of Blackfoot belonging to guitar player Randy Young.
Nothing fancy, nothing pretentious, and it has a living room with solid walls just right for jamming.
Duane McIver from Moreland leads the way in the group, taking most of the lead vocals, playing guitar, and picking the songs they play out of the catalog of memorized country tunes stashed away in his brain — over 200 songs in all.
The experience and talent keeps going through the remaining band members. Each of them has a story.
Young himself has written over 30 songs, more than enough to record a CD.
Then there’s Duane Maupin, also from Moreland, who spent two years on the road in the early ‘80s playing steel guitar with country legend Hank Thompson.
David Penrod from the Idaho Falls area plays his father’s mandolin. His father also played five-string banjo and pedal steel, and he played with the likes of Buck Owens before he became famous.
Doug Murdock from Rockford plays bass and does occasional vocals. He calls himself “kind of the neophyte” of the band. He joined up three years ago, a rock music convert who’s learned country as he’s gone along.
Young and McIver attended Snake River High School together, but Young said he didn’t know McIver played music until later in life. With that newfound knowledge, a country jam band started being formed.
Maupin is an Ashton native who’s lived in Moreland for 40 years. He says he’s been playing off and on for about 65 years. When the group got together Friday night, he was playing a steel guitar on his lap. That steel guitar is over 70 years old. The sound from the instrument is still sweet, and Maupin’s pure country style keeps it that way.
Maupin has fond memories of his time playing with Thompson.
“He was very down to earth,” Maupin said. “He took his wife and his aunt everywhere he went. Playing with him was a lot of fun.”
Playing with Thompson on the road paid for his motel rooms along with the band getting $200 apiece for each show.
Murdock — who works as an instrumentation and calibration technician with MFC at the INL site — said he had a lot of catching up to do once he joined the band, to the point that it felt a bit overwhelming at first. He didn’t listen to country, his tastes were more along the lines of Paul Revere and the Raiders.
“But (country) slowly grew on me once I hooked up with these guys,” he said. “I got songs off the internet and just started listening and learning. I’ve been having fun ever since. Now, I start missing it if we don’t play for a while.”
Penrod has been playing with the band for five or six years. He said McIver and his parents were friends, which helped get him into the mix.
“This is pretty much where I enjoy coming to play,” he said. “It’s been a lot of fun. My father was deep into the music, playing with the likes of Buck Owens. I grew up listening to jam sessions.”
McIver, a former truck driver, said he started playing music in junior high school. He started getting more serious about it 15 years ago.
“I don’t know what happened, something broke in my head,” he joked. “I was self-taught, although I had family members who played music.”
When the band isn’t settling down for a hot jam session at Randy’s “shack,” they do get out and play shows at places like Pindale Lanes — where they’ll be playing this Saturday from 6-8 p.m. — the Elks Lodge, Collet’s Bar in Firth, etc.
But in true jam session style, they also enjoy summer nights when they go out to a stage behind Randy’s house and just play every other weekend.
“We’ll have food, play, have a great time,” McIver said. “Everyone comes around when they hear it. We can get a lot of people out there in the summertime.”
McIver put a lot of his mental catalog on display as he called out the tunes to play last Friday night. It ranged from Carl Smith to Waylon and Willie, even playing a tune from one-hit wonder J. Frank Wilson. There was some Hank Thompson, Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins’ “They’re Hangin’ Me Tonight.” They played “Heartaches By The Number,” and McIver showed respect for pop singer Cyndi Lauper by respecting her vocal treatment of that country classic.
The night started wrapping up with the group playing an original tune from Randy, a touching song written for his wife called “I Never Believed In Unicorns.”
“You don’t hear good old country like this much anymore,” McIver said.