BLACKFOOT — The following persons were among the defendants who appeared Monday before 7th District Judge Darren Simpson for arraignment or sentencing on felony charges.
Jonathan R. Rawson, 36, the Shelley man accused of attempting to kill his father by stabbing him with a pitchfork, entered innocent pleas to charges of battery with intent to commit a serious felony, aggravated assault, burglary, and misdemeanor battery.
His jury trial was scheduled for Sept. 17 with a pretrial conference for Sept. 6. He was continued in custody under $150,000 bail.
Christopher S. Yandell, 30, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to attempted strangulation. His pretrial conference was scheduled for Sept. 6 and jury trial for Sept. 17. A no-contact order was left in place and he was continued free on $10,000 bail.
Sentencing of Monte Monroe Farmer, Pocatello, 36, for burglary was rescheduled for Aug. 8 after his public defender Jeffrey Kunz said he will be admitted to specialty court but the paperwork hasn’t been completed.
Plea arraignment for Reva Thornton, 25, Blackfoot, for grand theft by receiving stolen property and possession of the schedule III narcotic, Suboxone, was rescheduled to Aug. 19 when she failed to appear due to what her public defender said was a miscommunication to her about whether she needed to be present.
A bench warrant with $30,000 bail was issued for Treva Marsh, 31, Fort Hall, when she failed to appear to enter a plea to burglary. Her public defender Jefferey Kunz said she had called and said her car broke down. “I told her to find a ride, but haven’t heard back,” he said. The warrant was issued and her release on her own recognizance was canceled after pretrial services notified the court she had neither checked in with them nor appeared for drug testing as her release requires.
Joseph Gino Giannini, 44, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine. His jury trial was scheduled for Sept. 17 and a pretrial conference for Sept. 6.
Braden J. Hart was given a withheld judgment and three years probation for battery on a police officer. He was ordered to pay fines and fees amounting to $1,455.50, and Judge Simpson instructed Chief Deputy Prosecutor David Cousin to be sure that local police officers are informed that Hart suffers from autism so they will know to handle the situation differently if they’re required to confront him again. During sentencing, Hart apologized to the officers and said he didn’t hold anything they did to him against them.
Ryan Steven Fickas, 35, Blackfoot, was sentenced to prison for two years fixed and three years indeterminate for aggravated assault, and one year fixed and four years indeterminate for possession of methamphetamine, with the sentences to run concurrently. Judge Simpson suspended the sentences and placed him on probation for five years. He was also ordered to pay $3,391 in fines, costs and fees, and given 180 days of discretionary jail time, meaning he will serve it at the court’s discretion if his probation officer recommends it. He must also perform 200 hours of community service within two years.
Shawn Ryan Biggs, 52, was sentenced to prison for three years fixed and seven years indeterminate for aggravated assault domestic violence inflicting traumatic injury, a charge to which he pleaded guilty after charges of attempted strangulation and being a persistent violator were dismissed in a plea bargain with the state. He was given credit for 236 days served in the county jail and assessed fines, fees and restitution amounting to $10,956.50. The restitution is to the victim and Blue Cross for medical care.