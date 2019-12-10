BLACKFOOT – The scheduled sentencing on Monday of Jonathan A. Rawson, the 35-year-old man accused of trying to murder his father by stabbing him with a pitchfork last May, has been continued to Dec. 16.
Rawson entered into a plea agreement with the state that allowed him to give an Alford Plea to the charges against him. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 7 to battery with intent to commit a serious felony and sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 9.
Rawson’s public defender Manuel Murdoch asked District Judge Darren Simpson for the continuance Monday, saying his client has made application to one of the problem-solving courts in Bonneville County, and they plan to staff him on Dec, 12.
In other court business on Monday, James T. Sinclair,. 35, St. Anthony, pleaded guilty in a plea bargain with the state to fleeing or attempting to elude police officers in exchange for dismissal of aggravated assault on a police office, two misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled subject and drug paraphernalia. A pre-sentence report was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 27. He was remanded to custody.
During his hearing, Sinclair told the court he is addicted to methamphetamine and had fled from police after running through several stop signs on Nov. 9, and driving at a high rate of speed, sometimes into oncoming traffic, on Highway 91 between Blackfoot and Shelley.
During a status conference on his request for change of counsel, David Keith Barrett, 38, Blackfoot, had Jeffrey Kunz appointed as his new public defender and entered a temporary plea of innocent to charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. According to his testimony, Barrett was dissatisfied with his old PD because he told him some of the things he wanted the attorney to do for him were legally impossible. His pretrial conference was set for Jan. 3 and jury trial for Jan. 28. He was remanded to custody.
Reva Thornton, 25, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to charges of grand theft, possession of methamphetamine and heroin, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting and obstructing arrest. Her pretrial conference was set for Feb. 7 and jury trial for Feb. 25. She was remanded to custody in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Emerald J. Elk, 34, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to felony driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. His pretrial conference was set for Feb. 7, and jury trial for Feb. 25. He was continued free on release to pretrial services.
Michael A. Oglesbee, 42, Pocatello, pleaded innocent to grand theft by receiving or possessing stolen property, and fleeing or attempting to elude officers in a car allegedly stolen from AF Auto Sales. His pretrial conference was set for Feb. 7 and jury trial for Feb. 25.
Rayfield Thomas Philpot, 32, Pocatello, was given a prison sentence of two years fixed and three years indeterminate for possession of heroin. Judge Simpson suspended the sentence, placed Philpott on four years’ probation, and ordered him to pay $1,740 in fines, fees and costs. Judge Simpson said Philpot can serve his probation in his home state of Florida if that state will accept him in an Interstate Compact.