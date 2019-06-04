BLACKFOOT – A mental evaluation has been ordered for Jonathan Raymond Rawson, 35, the Shelley man accused of stabbing his father with a pitchfork while he was sleeping during the early morning hours of May 29.
According to court records, Rawson is charged with battery with intent to commit murder for stabbing his father Delbert Rawson in the head, face, and chest with a pitchfork. He is charged with aggravated assault for attempting to stab Robert Frisella with the same pitchfork during the resulting altercation, and with burglary for entering the home of Delbert Rawson and Linda Pullar with the intent to commit murder. He faces a misdemeanor battery charge for pulling the hair of Raven Frisella on the same night.
No preliminary hearing has yet been scheduled because the court ordered Rawson to undergo a mental evaluation to determine whether he is competent to stand trial. A status conference on the results of the evaluation has been scheduled for June 11.
Bail has been set at $150,000 on the aggravated assault and burglary charges, $300 on the battery charge, and he is being held without bail for stabbing his father.