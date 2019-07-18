BLACKFOOT — Jonathan Rawson, 35, the Shelley man accused of stabbing his father with a pitchfork and attempting to stab another member of the household, appeared before 7th District Magistrate Judge James Barrett Thursday and waived preliminary hearing on three felony charges and one misdemeanor in connection with the stabbing.
He was bound over to district court and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on July 29 to battery with intent to commit murder, burglary by entering a home with the intent to commit murder, aggravated assault, and misdemeanor battery.
Rawson, who is listed as homeless on court records, allegedly stabbed his father Delbert Rawson in the head, chest, and face with a pitchfork on May 29 after breaking into the house in Shelley the victim shared with Linda Pullar. The aggravated assault is for allegedly attempting to stab another occupant of the house, Robert Frisella, with the same pitchfork during the altercation that ensued following the alleged attack on his father. The misdemeanor battery charge is for pulling Raven Frisella’s hair.
Rawson’s original preliminary hearing was postponed while he underwent a mental evaluation to determine whether he is competent to assist in his own defense, and the result was that he is.
He was remanded to custody in lieu of $150,000 bail on the aggravated assault and burglary charges, and is being held without bail for attempted murder.