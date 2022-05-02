BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Historical Museum is in the process of a grand re-opening after being shut down for almost two full years.
Located at 190 N. Shilling Ave. in Blackfoot, the museum will re-open with a special May display honoring our military.
For the entire month, uniforms, documents and anything tied to the military men and women of Bingham County will be on display throughout the museum.
There will be guided tours on the hour and this will be the first of several “themed” displays that will be occurring during the summer months. These rotating exhibits will follow the themes as presented, by the month, as follows:
May – Military
June – Weddings
July – Celebrate Blackfoot
August – Back to School
September – The Eastern Idaho Fair
The new curator of the museum is Denise Mickelsen and she can be contacted at 208-785-9906 during museum hours.
The themes are geared toward things that have happened to people who have been residents in Bingham County. If you have items in storage that you feel other people would enjoy seeing to get a feel for how things might have been at an earlier time of history in Bingham County and you would like to loan them to the museum for a display, please contact the museum. You never know exactly who you might make an impression on as they visit.
For June, for example, the “wedding month,” any old wedding dresses that may have reflected the times would be ideal to put on display to show today’s kids and families exactly the way that things were in the past.
Admission to the museum is very inexpensive, with children under four free, seniors and youth 4 and up for $3, adults are $5 and those with a military ID free in May, those with an old wedding announcement in June also free. Family packets can be purchased as well as yearly passes.
There is a lot to see and enjoy at the new Bingham County Historical Museum in Blackfoot.