BLACKFOOT — The issue of creating a recreation district within the boundaries of the Blackfoot, Snake River, and Firth school districts went down to defeat Tuesday night.
With only one precinct left to be heard from in Fort Hall within the Blackfoot district late Tuesday, the unofficial results showed 2,104 voters (44.92 percent) in favor of the recreation district with 2,580 (55.08 percent) opposed.
A simple majority of 50 percent plus one was required for passage.
Aberdeen also had one precinct left to be heard from at press time.
In the other major decision of the day in Blackfoot School District trustee Zone 2, incumbent Carlos Mercado was unseated by challenger Karen Clark Driscoll, 431-303 with three of three precincts counted.
In the vote for commissioner of Zone 3 of the Blackfoot-Snake River Fire District, Bruce Lloyd came out on top of Michael Hepworth, 1,281-715.
In Firth School District trustee for Zone 2, Brian Esplin defeated Robyn S. Mitchell 111-67.
In the Firth City Council, Stewart Portela had 51 votes and Shirley Bame had 30 for two seats.
In the Basalt mayor’s race, Larry D. Wagoner was the victor over Matthew R. Burch, 44-26. On the Basalt City Council with two seats being decided, Brittney Brittain had 51 votes and Pam Croft had 47.
In Atomic City results, for council Seat 1 Larry C. Fiedler defeated challenger Dieter H. Nippert 14-7, and for Seat 2 Jared Mundell will stay on after defeating challenger Anthony Bandiera 15-7.
In Aberdeen, Larry Barrett stays on as mayor with seven votes at press time and no challengers, with Diane Hernandez, Alan Summers, and Karl D. Vollmer each staying on the city council — Hernandez and Summers with eight votes each and Vollmer with seven.
On the Blackfoot City Council, incumbents Bart Brown in Seat 3 and Jan Simpson in Seat 4 were both unchallenged. Brown received 1,400 votes and Simpson garnered 1,376.
Shelley council races showed Adam French with 161 votes for Seat 2, and Leif Watson with 149 votes for Seat 2.
Precincts reported a steady flow of voters. Officials at Mountain View Middle School said there were lines of voters outside the door before polls opened at 8 a.m. A heavy turnout was also reported in Firth.