BLACKFOOT — Voters will decide in November whether to form a recreation district covering three Bingham County school districts in an effort to save the Blackfoot Municipal Swimming Pool.
Members of the petition committee revealed Thursday night that they have more than enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot for registered voters in the areas covered by the Blackfoot, Snake River, and Firth school districts.
Donna Butler said Thursday night that 2,909 signatures had been verified by the county clerk’s office. The minimum number of verified signatures needed was 2,802. She said there were still about 100 waiting to be verified at the courthouse with another 100 still to be taken over, so the committee expected to top 3,000 signatures with an attrition rate of 25 percent.
Butler said 4,201 signatures had been hand-delivered to the county and 1,292 were rejected for reasons such as people moving and not updating their current address on their voter registration, or giving a post office box number instead of a physical address.
“This group of people has been great in terms of participation,” former Blackfoot Mayor Mike Virtue said in response to passing the goal, referring to committee members working to get signatures as well as other people and businesses supporting the effort. “The number of partners we’ve had has helped us reach this goal.”
The committee had set a deadline of Aug. 1 to reach its goal. Virtue said they don’t have to present the signatures to the county commission until Sept. 16 in order to get on the ballot.
The next effort from the organization to save the pool will be putting together signage and information to present to voters in order to get the formation of the recreation district to pass.
As opposed to a Blackfoot city bond issue requiring a super-majority which has narrowly failed three straight times, the decision on the recreation district will be a levy vote requiring a simple majority of 50 percent plus one in order to pass with voters from a broader area deciding the issue.
Virtue said the estimated annual cost to the taxpayer in the recreation district would be a tax of $40 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year, with a tax levy for the recreation district being .04 percent, noting that the maximum allowed by law is .06 percent. The levy would generate $550,000 per year for at least the first two years until a pool is operational.
If the levy passes, Virtue said, the district would be administered by a board of representatives elected within the levy district. It would prioritize improvements and authorize expenditures to expedite pool reopening to meet all appropriate safety requirements, he said.
The board would oversee the pool operation, decisions, and oversight of the funds invested into the pool, with revenue limitations prescribing the repair and replacement schedule, Virtue added.
The committee anticipates it taking about two years to reopen the pool once funds are in place, and the recreation district may be eligible for additional grant funds once it is reopened to assist in upgrades.