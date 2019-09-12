BLACKFOOT — Opposing views regarding the proposed recreation district to try and breathe life into the Blackfoot swimming pool were presented Thursday night in an informational forum at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center.
A light crowd attended the forum, sponsored by the Bingham County Republican Central Committee.
Two former Blackfoot city leaders represented the pro and con sides, with former city councilman Mark Collard answering questions on the “no” side and former mayor Mike Virtue answering for the “yes” side.
Collard expressed concerns about the intent of what the recreation district is doing in putting an emphasis on saving the Blackfoot pool, that it would be creating another taxing entity, and that the district should have a much broader appeal than focusing on revamping the existing facility.
“I don’t want to come across as this is a negative,” Collard said. “My concern is in creating more taxes without lessening the taxes.”
Collard felt that a recreation district should have been established years ago and that organizers were “late to the game” in forming a district now.
Virtue said the emphasis on trying to revamp and reopen the pool is a “first step” that could be expanded to other recreational facilities in the county.
Collard said it would take longer than the two years suggested to raise $1.1 million to bring the indoor swimming facility up to code to “raise the kind of money to “do it right,” suggesting an approach that would look more into the future so the matter doesn’t have to be revisited in another 20 years.
He said engineers had told him the facility had exceeded its life span, while Virtue said engineers had told him the facility could have at least another 20 years of use left if it were brought up to code and proper updates and maintenance were done along the way.
Virtue said there is a need to increase communication in places within the proposed district such as Fort Hall to increase usage, saying that proper marketing could help bring in more people to use the pool.
The recreation district would encompass the Blackfoot, Snake River, and Firth school districts.
The tax levy impact would be $40 per $100,000 of appraised property value per year, or $3.34 per month. The revenue collected would be placed in an account and disbursed by the recreation board and, unlike a bond, no interest will be incurred on the district funds. Approximately $550,000 of revenue will be collected each year, Virtue said.
If the levy passes, Virtue said, the district would be administered by a board of representatives elected within the levy district. It would prioritize improvements and authorize expenditures to expedite pool reopening to meet all appropriate safety requirements, he said.
The board would oversee the pool operation, decisions, and oversight of the funds invested into the pool, with revenue limitations prescribing the repair and replacement schedule, Virtue added.
The committee anticipates it taking about two years to reopen the pool once funds are in place, and the recreation district may be eligible for additional grant funds once it is reopened to assist in upgrades.