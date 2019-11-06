BLACKFOOT — With a fairly resounding defeat of the proposed Bingham County recreation district in the unofficial books from Tuesday’s election, supporters of the Blackfoot swimming pool which would have benefited from the district’s approval seemed resigned Wednesday to the fact that the pool’s future seems dismal at this point.
The issue was decided by voters within the boundaries of the Blackfoot, Snake River, and Firth school districts based on potential use. Supporters were seeking a levy to assess up to $40 per $100,000 of assessed property valuation to get the pool up to code before opening in about two years.
With 21 of 21 precincts counted, the unofficial numbers were 2,110 (44.92 percent) in favor with 2,589 (55.08 percent) against. The proposal required a simple majority to pass.
Former Blackfoot Mayor Mike Virtue — one of the leaders in the effort to get the recreation district in place — issued a statement Wednesday after the results were posted.
“On behalf of the ‘Save the Pool’ committee, we express gratitude for the privilege and opportunity to live in a country which allows its citizens to actively participate in the democratic process. We appreciate the support received in allowing voters to exercise their right and respect the outcome,” Virtue said.
“Personally, I have no regrets regarding the pursuit of this proposal. I would have regretted if we had not. I will, however, miss the iconic gold dome, and what it stood for, regardless of its ultimate fate.
“Again, as I have stated before, I am truly grateful for the many hours of effort and the financial support expended on this task to which many were so dedicated.”
Virtue thanked the members of the committee for their “dedication and support.”
In other updated results, Larry Barrett received 56 votes as he ran unopposed for mayor of Aberdeen. With three city council seats on the ballot in Aberdeen, Diane Hernandez received 53 votes, Alan Summers had 58, and Karl D. Vollmer had 50.
In Zone 2 for Firth School District trustee, Brian Esplin won with 111 votes and Robyn S. Mitchell had 57 votes.
The final unofficial count for Zone 3 commissioner of the Blackfoot-Snake River Fire District had Bruce Lloyd with 1,293 votes and Michael Hepworth with 719.
Country Haven Subdistrict results showed 35 in favor with zero opposed.
As far as countywide voter turnout, 4,957 ballots were cast out of 19,067 registered voters for a voter turnout of 26 percent. The highest voter turnout percentage-wise was in Atomic City with 23 out of 25 registered voters turning out for 92 percent. Blackfoot Precinct 6 had close to 48 percent of its voters turning out.
CORRECTIONS
With a looming deadline Tuesday night, there were a couple of errors in reporting results in Basalt and Firth in the print edition of the Chronicle. The council seats in Basalt were not contested, there were two seats on the ballot. Brittney Brittain received 51 votes and Pam Croft received 47 votes, and they will each serve on the Basalt council.
There was also not a contested race for the Firth City Council, there were two seats on the ballot there as well. Stewart Portela received 51 votes and Shirley Bame had 30 votes, and they will each serve on the Firth council.
Results on the Chronicle website were corrected Tuesday night.
The Chronicle regrets the errors.