BLACKFOOT — Volunteers representing Reclaim Idaho will be spread out at the gates of the Eastern Idaho State Fair Sept. 10-11 gathering signatures for a petition for a new ballot initiative to increase funding for public schools in Idaho.
A group of local volunteers met last week to gather details on the effort. The initiative surrounds the Quality Education Act, hoping to raise over $300 million per year for public schools in grades K-12. Reclaim Idaho says that money will go into a dedicated fund to invest in competitive teacher pay, full-day kindergarten, career-technical education, support staff, and other education-related areas.
Backers say it would be paid for with no new taxes on anyone making under $250,000 per year.
At least 65,000 signatures would be needed to put the initiative on the November ballot, and it’s hoped to bring in at least 1,524 signatures in Bingham County.
In an FAQ sheet from Reclaim Idaho, they say increased funding is needed because Idaho ranks last of 50 states in K-12 funding per student, rural school districts lack funding for programs in welding, ag science, and other career-technical fields, and Idaho students are losing access to qualified teachers with the average teacher salary dropping by $900 in 2020 with one in 10 Idaho teachers leaving the classroom.
They say the money raised would not be used for administrative salaries and would be distributed equally around the state.
Reclaim Idaho says the act would be paid for by restoring the corporate tax rate to what it used to be, by “modestly” increasing taxes on Idaho’s highest income earners. For those making over $250,000, the initiative calls for a tax increase of 4.495 percent. For married couples, the tax increase would only apply to income earned above $500,000. The group says the initiative would return the corporate tax rate back to the level that existed in Idaho from 1987 until 2000, at 8 percent.
Reclaim Idaho says most of Idaho’s corporate taxes are paid by out-of-state corporations such as Walmart or McDonald’s.