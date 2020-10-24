BLACKFOOT – A highly disputed zone change that was originally recommended for denial by the Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission was approved despite a recommendation from the P&Z placed on the agenda for Thursday to reconsider the county commissioners’ decision.
Previously, when the item was brought to the county commissioners, Whitney Manwaring voted against the zone change, but the vote was 2-1 in favor of providing Donald and Loretta Anderson the zone change from “A” agricultural to “R/A” residential agricultural.
The zone change would allow the Andersons the opportunity to subdivide their nearly 38 acres into one-acre plots. If the zone change would not have passed, the minimum size of each lot under the agricultural zone title would remain at five acres.
The county commissioners reviewed the information from the P&Z meeting, including the 20 different testimonies provided in opposition of the zone change that cited many different reasons as to why the zone change should not be approved.
Arguably the most cited reason was that of going against the comprehensive plan, more notably, the claim that allowing this zone change would be a case of spot zoning. Spot zoning is when there are no other lands in the area that have similar zoning, creating a “spot” in the comprehensive plan that does not meet the conformity of the development map.
Comprehensive plans are descriptive in nature, not prescriptive, but are held at a high regard when decisions are to be made that reflect something that does not keep continual land uses adjacent to the property in question.
The second major concern was regarding the use of the land for farming or pasture. The Andersons’ property has been used for pasture for years and some of those providing testimony wanted to request reasoning for wanting to develop it into a subdivision. Although not much response was given regarding this question, the Andersons cited their right to do as they wish with their land, and made it a point to explain that they do not want to continue using it for pasture, and that there is no way to know if the land would be good for farming.
One outraged member of the community spoke about watching the same thing happen in California, which is where that member of the area came from. She claimed that she watched land be rezoned, subdivided, and sold off, destroying the farming lands she remembered from her childhood, saying she does not want to see that happen here. The community member became belligerent when asked to wrap it up after her time was up.
Some of the same members that provided testimony at the P&Z meeting also made it a point to speak during the hearing in the commissioners’ meeting. Adding to their original statements, the residents focused specifically on the deviation from the comprehensive plan, including an attorney speaking on behalf of some of the residents who cited Idaho code on comprehensive plans.
Despite the public testimonies, the commissioners decided to disregard the recommendation from the county P&Z and approved the zone change for the Andersons.
Ultimately, the decision would be upheld by the county commissioners in their Oct. 7 meeting and again in their Oct. 22 meeting.