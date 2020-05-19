BLACKFOOT – Today is the next major donation day for the American Red Cross in Bingham County as they make a stop at the Emanuel Lutheran Church at 1110 Parkway Ave. from 12-6 p.m.
When looking at what is needed on the Red Cross’ website, they are currently looking for donors for Power Red. Power Red donation collects the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. These donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A Negative, B Negative, or O Positive or Negative blood. Power Red donations take roughly 30 minutes longer than a normal donation and can be done about once every four months.
They are currently accepting appointments on the American Red Cross website at www.redcross.org. If looking to donate, please take the time to log onto the Red Cross site and follow the instructions there. It’s suggested to download the Red Cross application on your smart device so that you can fill out the fast pass as well as have quick results on all donations. The app saves the data for each donation in it, alerts you when your next donation is accepted, and stores your blood type.
Those who do not have access to the internet can schedule a donation time by calling 1-800-Red-Cross. They will help schedule a time that works for you. Please take note of social distancing requirements when making your way to donate.