BLACKFOOT — Saturday, Nov. 7, is the date for this year’s annual Tater Trot. You can now register at www.idahotatertrot.com. Go to the page and follow the links.
The event was established 10 years ago to help the Community Dinner Table, (CDT) fund its annual Christmas box distribution for those in the community who needed help during the holiday season. The CDT has helped nearly 4,000 families with a food box for Christmas over the last 10 years. The need is still here, and your help is needed now more than ever before.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be a virtual run/walk. There will be 5 and 10 K events for both runners and walkers. You can go out and run the desired distance, and then post your results on the website. You can do it on your tread mill, the old course, or design your own course. The day of the event the traditional course will be marked at Jensen Grove. Participants can go down anytime on Nov. 7 and complete their run/walk. Markers will be posted on the course.
This year there will be a raffle for all registered runners. Prizes so far include pre-paid Visa gift cards from Idaho Central Credit Union, gift cards from Rupe’s, Tommy Vaughn’s and Homestead Farms, and a full detail compliments of Bowers Collision. The coveted Mr./Mrs. Potato Head trophies for the top finishers in each category will still be awarded. The cost this year is only $20, with an option to get one of the Tater t-shirts for an additional $10. The t-shirts will be ordered, and then distributed at Alsco at a time to be determined after the event.
Sponsors include Dr. Paul Hansen Family Dental, Liberty Gold Potatoes, Rupe’s Burgers, Tommy Vaughn’s, ICCU, Alsco, Bowers Collision, and Homestead Farms Restaurant.