Calvary Bible Church
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221.
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. We have the Good News Club for children on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. when school is in session (K-6th grade).
At Calvary Bible Church, we are ones who read and study God’s Word, the Bible. We have been learning about the life of the believer in the church and are going to see that reflected in our lives as we seek to live for and please the Lord Jesus Christ, our Savior. As you read the Bible at home, really pay attention to what God would have us show in our lives to please Him. Remember, it is by “Grace” we come to Him so we can live for Him (Ephesians 2:8, 9).
Join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for Salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church
168 S University, Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org www.jlmumc.org
Sunday, March 10, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Message: “The Right Tempo”
Scripture: Matthew 11:28-30
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is celebrated on the first Sunday of each month. Sunday School is available for children during worship. Free child care is available. Everyone is welcome to attend services – Come as you are!
Saturday, March 9, 11:00 a.m. Church Women United meeting
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 9–10 a.m. Small Group Study
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School – Holy Communion celebrated
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10:00 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Tuesday, 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. Community Dinner Table
Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. Jesus A Study
Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. Knit Wits
During Lent, Holy Communion will be celebrated every Sunday. Everyone is welcome.
The Church Women United meeting is on Saturday, March 9, 11 a.m. Our theme is “The Time is Now!! Resolve to Love.” We will have someone from SEICAA come to speak; Dixie Montgomery will share information about the bedroll from grocery sacks project that she is participating in at the library. We are meeting at Jason Lee United Memorial Methodist Church. Please bring a finger food to share and a friend. Hope to see all of you there.
Bible Discovery Center
340 W Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208)557-8232.
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist fellowship.
The following story is from Signs of the Times magazine, August 2016.
Nona Schmidt found herself in a dilemma that she was helpless to solve, so she called on God for help.
The Runaway Cows
Fifty years ago I left the big city to get married and live on a farm. I eventually got pregnant. Since my husband held down two jobs, I thought I would help out a bit by letting the cows out of the barn. However, I failed to notice the open gate. Unfortunately, the cows did see it, and away they ran across the barnyard and out onto the road toward the neighbor's house.
"Oh my goodness!" I thought. "What can I do? I'm pregnant. I can't run after those cows!"
I walked to the apple orchard next to the house and stood there looking up. “God,” I prayed. “You know that I'm very pregnant and can't chase these cows. So could You somehow turn them around and get them back here? Amen.”
Then I crossed my arms and waited. I really did expect an answer; and I got one! About 30 minutes later, coming down the road, were all those cows! They hoofed it right past me and went straight into the barnyard. There was nobody behind them.
I stood there with my mouth open, looking up, and thinking, "Wow, Lord, You sure do answer prayers fast! Thank you!"
Years later, I found a Bible verse that relates to this story: "Before they call I will answer; while they are still speaking I will hear." (Isaiah 65:24).