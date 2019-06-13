JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S. University, Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org www.jlmumc.org
Sunday, June 16, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Message: “A Matter of Life or Death”
Scripture: Deuteronomy 30:15-20
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services — come as you are!
Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.: Knit Wits at Dorothy Hunter’s home, 343 E. 475 N., Firth (Call 208-521-3784 for directions)
Friday, 6 p.m. to midnight: Relay for Life at Blackfoot High School track area
Relay for Life is Friday June 21, from 6 p.m. to midnight. Our church’s team, called Angels Among Us. Will be there proud and strong! If you would like to join us that night, just bring your lawn chair and come to the Blackfoot High School football field. You wouldn’t have to walk the track, unless you want to. Just sit and visit. It’ll be fun! You can contact Shirley Brumfield, team captain, at 208-317-7617 or 208-785-3300, if you have any questions.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
Near the Shell station
Phone: 785-3247
Email: office@blackfootfellowship.org
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
At BCF, we are all about helping people follow Jesus. Our Sunday services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It’s a come as you are, mild-contemporary service and a sound, Biblical message. All are welcome.
This year, our Vacation Bible School will be Aug. 1 to 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. with a family meal provided at 5 p.m. This will give more adults the opportunity to join in.
On Sundays, kids 10 and under enjoy Children’s Church, with everything geared towards Christ, during the 11 a.m. service, except for the first Sunday of each month where they stay in the regular service for a family-friendly message. Nursery Care is available every week.
We offer Awana Kid’s Club (during the school year), youth group, ladies Bible studies, as well as fellowship/Bible study groups at various times throughout the week. More information is available at our website.