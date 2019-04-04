Blackfoot Church of Christ
Last week our article took note of how the writer of the book of Hebrews correlated the disobedience of the Israelites with their failure to enter their promised land. Due to their lack of faith, God punished them and made them wander in the wilderness for 40 years. As we study the Law of Moses, we find that this land that was promised to Abraham’s descendants, but access to this inheritance was always contingent upon their faithfulness to God. In Joshua 21:44-45, we find that God fulfilled his promise to Abraham, yet the problem with God’s contingency was not resolved. In Joshua 23:6-13, Joshua instructs them to be courageous and do what God had commanded, “else they will perish off this good land” vs. 13. Here we find a good example of God’s fulfilling His part, granting Israel their great gift, and the warning that man must fulfill his part of the Covenant. If Israel failed to keep God’s covenant, there would be consequences. In this case, they would be removed from the promised land. Throughout Israel’s history they would rise to great power during times of faithfulness, then fall to debauchery when they rejected God. Many times, they were removed from their inheritance. Lesson for us, we too can lose our inheritance.
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children during worship. Free child care is available. During Lent, Holy Communion will be celebrated every Sunday. Everyone is welcome to attend services – Come as you are!!
Our church’s Relay for Life Team “Angels Among Us” is having their annual cake auction and potato bar today. The potato bar will start at 5:30 p.m. and is $5 per person. It includes a baked potato with your choice of toppings, tossed salad, dessert and drink.
The highlight of the evening will be the live cake auction at 6:15 p.m. Bid against others for all kinds of delicious cakes. Please come and enjoy dinner with friends, have a fun time at the auction, and support the American Cancer Society at the same time!
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. We have the Good News Club for children on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. when school is in session (K-6th grade).
At Calvary Bible Church, we are ones who read and study God’s Word, the Bible. We have been looking at the Easter story from the Bible since Easter is quickly arriving. Have you stopped to read the Easter story from the Bible? We have studied the part when Jesus rides a donkey into Jerusalem and will now be looking at the Last Supper and His trial. Come and study what Jesus did so we could have salvation. Jesus gave His life so we could have life. He loved us so much.
Join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for Salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
Easter! Probably a word you’ll see a lot on this page this month. What is Easter about? Is there more than candy, pastel colors, and Peter Cottontail specials? Does Easter have meaning to our lives beyond April 21? Please join us during the month of April — or one of the other churches — and discover how Easter changes everything!
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
Join us this Sunday to worship God and learn how bunnies and spring time actually points to the point of Easter.
The following is taken from Signs of the Times magazine, April 2019. www.signstimes.com
How to Recognize True Love by Kenneth Holland
“An old Hasidic rabbi, renowned for his piety and compassion, had his prayers unexpectedly interrupted one day by a devoted youthful disciple. In a burst of feeling, the disciple exclaimed, ‘My master, I love you!’
“The ancient teacher slowly looked up from his praying and asked his fervent disciple, ‘Do you know what hurts me, my son?’
“The young man was baffled. Composing himself, he stuttered, ‘I do not understand your question, Rabbi. I am trying to tell you how much you mean to me, and you confuse me with strange questions.
“‘My question to you is not at all strange,’ the rabbi replied. ‘It is the very soul of understanding love. For if you do not know what hurts me, how can you truly love me?’
“Yet marvelous as is our human compassion, God’s loving-kindness is far greater. Does God know what hurts us? Can He help us? Listen: ‘The eyes of the Lord are on the righteous, and his ears are attentive to their cry’ (Psalm 34:15).”