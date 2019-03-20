Blackfoot Church of Christ
370 N. Shilling Ave
208 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
Much could probably be said about the mercy and patience of God. One great example of it is found in Genesis 19:15-16. Angels are sent, and warn Lot of the pending judgment against the city. The next morning, as God’s judgment is eminent, Genesis 19:16 says “Lot lingered." So, God waited for Lot to depart the city. Verse 16 states the angels took Lot and his wife by the hand and led them out of the city. This example shows God’s great patience and mercy that He can have for mankind. Yet in the same chapter we find that God’s patience and mercy had been exhausted for the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah. It is unfortunate that man has conceived various doctrines to accommodate a fear that God might catch them failing to keep a command or unable to complete a command. Have you heard “what if” questions about obeying God’s commands? Let it be known: God is not a tyrant waiting for us to fail then throw us into eternal punishment. Consider Lot. Let’s not test God's patience and mercy, He is also a just God that will punish those who do not submit to his will.
Blackfoot Christian Fellowship
2550 Rose Road
Near the Shell station
Phone: (208) 785-3247
Email: office@blackfootfellowship.org
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
At BCF we strive to help people follow Jesus. Our Sunday services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It’s a come as you are, mild-contemporary Service and a sound, Biblical message.
Kids 10 and under enjoy Children’s Church, with everything geared towards Christ, during the entire adult service, except for the first Sunday of each month where they stay in with the adults for a family-friendly message. Nursery Care is available every week.
We offer Awana Kid’s Club, Youth Group, Ladies Bible Studies, as well as Fellowship/Bible Study Groups at various times. More information is available at our website.
Harvest Foursquare Church
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Find us on Facebook.
Gather for Donuts and Coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to Worship: 10:30 a.m.
Time for children through 6th grade.
All of us have been wounded and offended - by friends, family, and even the church. Join us on Sundays to learn about the trap of unforgiveness and bitterness and the power and freedom of forgiveness. As a supplement to these talks, we are giving away a free copy of the book, "The Bait of Satan."
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
Join us this Sunday to worship God and learn how to forgive with God's help, no matter how you have been wounded, or by whom.
Directions: Take Hwy 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.) Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a short driveway.
St. Bernard Catholic Church
583 W Sexton St., Blackfoot
St. Kateri’s Chapel,
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Lent calls us to pray, fast, and give alms. We fast to more fully embrace Easter and the enormous sacrifice made by the Lord for us. We deepen our relationship with Christ with prayer and meditation on His Passion, and by renewing the material, emotional, and spiritual support of the poor. The Stations of the Cross is a devotion of prayers prayed during Lent, and at other times, to meditate on the last events of Christ’s life and death. Pray this devotion at St. Bernard Church each Thursday in English at 7 p.m., and each Friday in Spanish at 7 p.m. until Holy Week. This week we replace the English "Stations" with the St, Bernard Lenten Reconciliation Service, Thursday, March 21, beginning at 7 p.m. (Please pray "the Stations" in English in your home, if possible.) Several priests will be available to hear individual confessions; in keeping with the Precepts of the Church for all Catholics to make at least one individual confession each year. Come, relieve your burdens of sin with the Lord!
Sunday vigil Mass are Saturdays at 7 p.m. at Saint Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Saint Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in the office; Fridays; with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Mass celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m.
Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church
138 S. University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, March 24
10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Message: “Tuning In”
Scripture: Luke 10:38-42
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, Help people GROW in Christ, and Help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children during worship. Free child care is available. During Lent, Holy Communion will be celebrated every Sunday. Everyone is welcome to attend services – Come as you are!
Sunday, 9:00 a.m. AA
Sunday, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Small Group Study
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School – Holy Communion celebrated
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Community Dinner Table
Wednesday, 10 a.m. Jesus A Study
Wednesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Our church’s Relay for Life Team “Angels Among Us” is having their annual cake auction and potato bar on Friday, April 5. The potato bar will start at 5:30 p.m. and is $5 per person. It includes a baked potato with your choice of toppings, tossed salad, dessert and drink.
The highlight of the evening will be the live cake auction at 6:15. Bid against others for all kinds of delicious cakes. Please come and enjoy dinner with friends, have a fun time at the auction, and support the American Cancer Society at the same time!
Calvary Bible Church
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221.
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. We have the Good News Club for children on Tuesdays at 6:30 p. when school is in session (K-6th grade). Be ready for springtime.
At Calvary Bible Church, we are ones who read and study God’s Word, the Bible. We have been looking into the Psalms and will be looking at the Easter story from the Bible since Easter is quickly arriving. Apart from cards and decorations, have you stopped to read the Easter story from the Bible? Jesus gave His life so we could have life. He loved us so much.
Join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for Salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
Bible Discovery Center
340 W Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship
The following story is copied from Signs of the Times magazine, November 2018.
Dealing with Thought and Feelings
As an old monk and a little boy were walking through a forest, the monk pointed to four plants. The first was just beginning to peep above the ground, the second had rooted itself pretty well; the third was a small shrub; and the fourth was a tree.
“Pull up the first,” the monk said. The boy pulled it up with his fingers.
“Now pull up the second.” The boy obeyed, but not so easily.
“Now the third.” The boy had to put forth all his strength to uproot it.
“Now,” said the master, “try the fourth.” But the little fellow could scarcely shake the leaves.
“This,” the monk said, “is what happens with our thoughts and feelings. When we’re young and our thoughts and feelings are weak, we may be able to tear them out easily, but if we let them cast their roots deep into our souls, then only God’s almighty hand can pull them out. So watch well over the first movements of your soul, and ask God to help you keep your thoughts and feeling well in check.”
2 Corinthians 10:4-5 For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal but mighty in God for pulling down strongholds, casting down arguments and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ.