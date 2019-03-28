JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, March 31
10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Message: “Living Light”
Scripture: Luke 12:29-34
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children during worship. Free child care is available. During Lent, Holy Communion will be celebrated every Sunday. Everyone is welcome to attend services – Come as you are!!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 9-10 a.m. Confirmation Class
Sunday, 9-10 a.m. Small Group Study
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School – Holy Communion celebrated
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Wednesday, 10 a.m. Jesus A Study
Wednesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Our church’s Relay for Life Team “Angels Among Us” is having its annual cake auction and potato bar on Friday, April 5. The potato bar will start at 5:30 p.m. and is $5 per person. It includes a baked potato with your choice of toppings, tossed salad, dessert and drink.
The highlight of the evening will be the live cake auction at 6:15 p.m. Bid against others for all kinds of delicious cakes. Please come and enjoy dinner with friends, have a fun time at the auction, and support the American Cancer Society at the same time!
BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
413 North Main Street
P.O. Box 427
Firth, Idaho 83236
Pastor Paul Malek
(208) 346-6271 or (208) 589-1557
We welcome all to our service at 9 a.m. every Sunday followed by fellowship and Sunday School. Confirmation every other Tuesday at 4 p.m. Next biweekly Tuesday Table Talks on April 9 at 6 p.m. following confirmation. Lenten soup and service is at 6 p.m. every Wednesday until Holy Week.
Is your lamp oil full and do you have extra to light your lamp until the Son returns? Matthew 25 contains the parable of the 10 bridesmaids who are waiting for the bridegroom. The five wise bridesmaids had extra oil, the others did not. When the others’ oil ran out they went to buy more and while away the bridegroom came and took the five wise ones to the wedding, locking out the others. The foolish were not attending to the bridegroom but doing secondary things they felt important.
The parable of the bridesmaids serves as a call for self-examination. Are our priorities aligned with God’s priorities, or are we so distracted with secondary concerns that we risk missing what is most important — the presence of Jesus in our midst?
God’s grace invites us to his Kingdom here on earth. We are strengthened by His Holy Spirit to go and tell others of his love and mercy for us. This is the priority.
Bethel Lutheran invites you to learn more about this amazing grace that God has given to all believers.
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
208 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
The book of Hebrews is full of correlations between the Old and the New Testaments. We find an analogy in Hebrews 3 & 4 of the infant nation of Israel as they left Egyptian captivity. Here the Hebrew writer makes note that the Israelites failed to obey God and were condemned, left to wander in the wilderness for 40 years, Hebrews 3:8-11. Israel had journeyed to the edge of Canaan but feared the nations and refused to conquer the land as God had instructed, thus they were punished for their disobedience. They were rejected form entering their land of Promise. Notice Hebrews 3:11, “So I swore in my wrath, they shall not enter into my rest.” The Hebrew writer uses this example to warn Christians that they are to obey God, lest they come short like the Children of Israel did. Hebrews 3:12, “Take heed, brethren, lest there be in any of you an evil heart of unbelief, in departing from the living God.” This serves as a warning for all Christians that we too can depart from God, that we can come up short of the goal, that we can miss our promised land, Heaven.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St., Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street, Fort Hall
Join devotional prayers for Christ’s Passion at The Stations of the Cross at St. Bernard Church each Thursday in English at 7 p.m., and each Friday in Spanish at 7 p.m. until Holy Week. April 6 is First Saturday and most first Saturdays of each month there is First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. at St. Bernard Church. First Saturday Mass leads us to prayers for the sorrows of Our Blessed Virgin Mother Mary and her Son, Jesus Christ. This devotion began in the early centuries of the Church, and later in the early 1900s was encouraged by Pope Pius V, and emphasized in visions at Fatima and beyond. It became an important practice for Catholics around the world. Along with attending Mass and receiving the Eucharist worthily; meditating on the life of Christ through the rosary and preparing and going to a sacramental confession each month—promises a soul peace for themselves and for the world.
Sunday vigil Mass are Saturdays at 7 p.m. at Saint Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in the office; Fridays with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Mass celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m.
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221.
208-847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for Church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. We have the Good News Club for children on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. (K -6th grade). Be looking unto the Lord Jesus Christ as you look forward to Easter.
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together after studying God’s Word. As Easter approaches, we look forward to seeing God’s Word, the Bible, take hold of hearts as we read and study about Jesus who died to save us. Come study God’s Word with us. Isaiah reminds us that, “All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; and the LORD hath laid on him the iniquity of us all.” (Isaiah 3:6)
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for Salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is an excerpt from the book “Time With God,” by Judy Ann Neal.
“Have you ever heard a congregational prayer that had a profound influence on you? Most public prayers are said and forgotten within moments; however, there are two prayers I will never forget because they changed me forever. The first such prayer was spoken by a little girl, who was about three or four years old. She volunteered to pray after the worship service’s children’s story. Her prayer was simple, consisting of only three words. Dear Jesus, Help (long pause), help (very long pause), help. After the third help, an almost perceptible low murmur of laughter went through the congregation, more of quiet self-recognition than mirth. The congregation understood the little one had forgotten what she wanted to say. At the same time, we also recognized the truth in what she did say. Sometimes life beats us down so low, there is nothing left to say but Help. I have prayed that short, simple prayer several times since hearing that little voice when I, too, have had no words left to say.”
Philippians 4:6-7 Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.