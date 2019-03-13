Calvary Chapel Blackfoot
(208) 785-0809
Pastor Michael Eld
When asked about writing an article, the parable of the prodigal son came to mind. If it’s not familiar to you, it’s in Luke 15:11-32, and I’d encourage you to read it. For now, I’ll paraphrase ...
A son asks for his inheritance early. When his father obliges, he takes the money and sets out to spend it on sin and self. After wasting it all and ending up destitute, he musters the courage to turn homeward, to seek mercy from his father (and hopefully a job as a servant). But, to his surprise, his father is waiting for him. In fact, he runs out to meet him as he comes up the road. He not only forgives him, but restores him with full rights as a son. It’s an amazing lesson about sheer grace!
The prodigal has a brother, known as "the son who stayed home." He too has a lesson to learn about grace. When his prodigal brother returns, he refuses to celebrate with his father. So the father reminds him that just as his brother didn’t "deserve" the royal treatment he received, neither has he "deserved" all he has received through the years. He was simply born into it, also an act of sheer grace.
As you read the story carefully, you begin to realize it’s not so much a story about two wayward sons as it is about an amazingly loving father. Jesus shared the story to illustrate the unlimited, unearned mercy of God to the religious leaders who had tried to shame Him for receiving sinners to Himself.
It’s important to realize that the prodigal son is US ... we’ve either been the son who turned away from God, or we’ve been the son who remained faithful for the wrong reasons (or both). Both sons were in need of grace and forgiveness, and the father went out of his way to restore them.
Here’s the Good News: the undeserved, unlimited grace of God the Father awaits any and all of us who simply turn homeward and seek His forgiveness – whether it’s for wandering off, or for staying home for all the wrong reasons. As you read this article, I hope your response will be “I will return to my Father.” If you already have, I pray that you’ll be overcome with a new appreciation for all that’s yours simply because... you’re His.
Blessings, Pastor Mike
---
Bethel Lutheran Church
413 North Main Street
P.O. Box 427
Firth, Idaho 83236
Pastor Paul Malek
(208) 346-6271 or (208) 589-1557
We welcome all to our service at 9 a.m. every Sunday followed by fellowship and Sunday School. Confirmation every Tuesday at 4 p.m. Next biweekly Tuesday Table Talks on March 26 at 6 p.m. Lenten soup and service is at 6 p.m. every Wednesday until Holy Week.
The parable of the landowner in Matthew 20 conflicts with the norm in today’s United States. Pay each worker the full daily wage even if they only worked one hour while others worked four, six, or the entire day? Does that seem fair? The landowner states to the grumbling all-day worker, "Friend, I am doing you no wrong; did you not agree with me for the usual daily wage? Take what belongs to you and go; I choose to give to this last the same as I give to you. Am I not allowed to do what I choose with what belongs to me? Or are you envious because I am generous?" Our God is full of grace and loves each and every one equally.
In Matthew 19, the bewildered disciples ask, “Then who can be saved?” But Jesus looked at them and said, “For mortals it is impossible, but for God all things are possible.” The Kingdom of God is given to those God chooses. Our mysterious God will save all those who come to know Jesus whether it is from childhood or on their death bed. Thankfully we are not the judge.
Bethel Lutheran invites you to learn more of this amazing grace that God has given to all believers.
---
Calvary Bible Church
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221.
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. We have the Good News Club for children on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. when school is in session (K-6th grade). Be ready for springtime.
At Calvary Bible Church, we are ones who read and study God’s Word, the Bible. We have been learning about the life of the believer in the church and are going to see that reflected in our lives as we seek to live for and please the Lord Jesus Christ, our Savior. As you read the Bible at home, really pay attention to what God would have us show in our lives to please Him. Remember, it is by “Grace” we come to Him so we can live for Him (Ephesians 2:8, 9).
Join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for Salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
---
Blackfoot Church of Christ
370 N. Shilling Ave
208 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
Have you considered the nature of Jesus’ kingdom? One event that teaches us about its nature is recorded in Matthew 21:1-11. Here we find Jesus coming to Jerusalem for His great finale. He enters Jerusalem and then the temple, riding a colt donkey. This event epitomizes the nature of His kingdom. He rides a donkey! He did not come in a conquering fashion, with a horse and chariot, with swords drawn, as a conquering king would do. He rode an animal that symbolizes peace. This precisely fulfills the prophecy of Zechariah 9:9-10. Even still, we see that His disciples were still looking for a conquering king of a physical kingdom, Acts 1:6. Jesus specifically states this during his trial in John 18:36, “Jesus answered, 'My kingdom is not of this world: if my kingdom were of this world, then would my servants fight, that I should not be delivered to the Jews: but now is my kingdom not from hence.'" These scriptures show that Jesus did not come as a conquering king of a physical kingdom. He came as a servant king of a spiritual kingdom and He is now reigning as king. Are you a citizen of His kingdom? Are you enjoying the blessings of being in His kingdom?
---
Blackfoot Christian Fellowship
2550 Rose Road
Near the Shell station
Phone: (208) 785-3247
Email: office@blackfootfellowship.org
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
At BCF we strive to help people follow Jesus. Our Sunday Services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It’s a come-as-you-are, mild-contemporary service and a sound, Biblical message.
Kids 10 and under enjoy Children’s Church, with everything geared towards Christ, during the entire adult service, except for the first Sunday of each month where they stay in with the adults for a family-friendly message. Nursery care is available every week.
We offer Awana Kid’s Club, Youth Group, Ladies Bible Studies, as well as Fellowship/Bible Study Groups at various times. More information is available at our website.
---
Bible Discover Center
340 W. Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist fellowship.
The following is an excerpt from the book “Serious About Love” by Dr Kay Kuzma:
"If You're lonely, make Jesus your constant companion. Your dynamic relationship with Him will cushion heartache, rejection, and all the other negative emotions you might suffer when you're lonely. Lean on His promises. He says that if you will trust in Him, He will give you the desires of your heart (Psalm 37:3,4)." I can't think of anything more reassuring than that, can you? Remember, God's timetable is perfect. You don't need to be anxious.
Memorize Jeremiah 29:11-13, “For I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord. They are plans for good and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope. In those days when you pray, I will listen. You will find me when you seek me, if you look for me in earnest.”
---
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org www.jlmumc.org
Sunday, March 17
10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Message: “Preparing a Table”
Scripture: Psalm 23
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, Help people GROW in Christ, and Help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is celebrated on the first Sunday of each month. Sunday School is available for children during worship. Free child care is available. Everyone is welcome to attend services – Come as you are!!
Sunday, 9 a.m. – AA
Sunday, 9:00 – 10 a.m. Small Group Study
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School – Holy Communion celebrated
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. – Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10 a.m. – Women’s Bible Study
Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. – Community Dinner Table
Wednesday, 10 a.m. – Jesus A Study
Wednesday, 11 a.m. – Knit Wits
During Lent, Holy Communion will be celebrated every Sunday. Everyone is welcome.