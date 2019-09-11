FORT HALL — Closure could be forthcoming for the family of a Fort Hall man who's been missing for more than a year.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes announced Wednesday that the remains of 23-year-old Austin Forrest Pevo may have been located.
The Tribes said that information was recently provided to the Fort Hall Police Department and FBI about a body being found on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.
This information led to Fort Hall police and the FBI launching an investigation that resulted in the discovery of human remains at a site on the reservation. The Tribes said the FBI is still trying to determine positive identification but the remains might be Pevo.
The Tribes have not disclosed the location of the site on the reservation where the remains were found or who found them.
Pevo has been missing since February 2018.
The Tribes said several individuals who knew Pevo were interviewed by Fort Hall police about his disappearance, all leads were investigated, and no evidence of foul play was uncovered.
Pevo's family, however, told the Idaho State Journal in September 2018 that they thought he was the victim of foul play.
The Tribes said Pevo was known to go for weeks without contacting his family.
Fort Hall police and the FBI are continuing to investigate the human remains recently found on the reservation and no further information will be released at this time, the Tribes said.