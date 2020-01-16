The following except was taken from the meeting minutes on January 16, 1901 which incorporated the then Village of Blackfoot.
“Board met this day pursuant, to a adjournment, present, same as on yesterday when the following proceedings were had to wit:
“In the Matter of the incorporation of the Town of Blackfoot, Idaho,
“A petition having been presented to this board signed by a majority of the taxable inhabitants of the townsite of the town of Blackfoot, Idaho, which townsite has not heretofore been incorporated under any law of this State, praying that they be incorporated as a village, and designated as the village of Blackfoot said petition describing by metes and bounds the territory to be embraced within the limits of said proposed village, and it appearing satisfactorily to the Board that a majority of the taxable inhabitants of the proposed village have signed such a petition, and that inhabitants to this number of two hundred or more are actual residents of the of the territory described in the petition.
“It is hereby ordered and declared that said village be and the same is hereby incorporated and the same is hereby designated as the Village of Blackfoot, with boundaries the following to-wit: Commencing at the northwest corner of section three (3) in township three (3) south of range thirty-five east B.M. running thence due east one mile; thence south three fourths of a mile, thence due west, one-fourth of a mile; thence due north one-fourth of a mile; thence due west and one fourth of a mile, and thence due north, three-fourth of a mile to the place of beginning.
“And the following persons are hereby appointed as Trustees for said Village of Blackfoot, Idaho viz: David H. Biethan, Clarence E. Kinney, J.W. Jones, Sr., Henry C. Dipple, and C.W. Berryman. The said persons to hold their office until the election and qualification of their of their successors, and the Clerk is directed to notify said persons of such appointment.”
This information was taken from the Record Book B page 589 of the County Commissioners 1901.