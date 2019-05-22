BINGHAM COUNTY — There are a lot of “off-the-beaten-path” places in Bingham County. They’re places where residents may feel forgotten more than others, but they still make up a part of the county.
When it comes time to pay county taxes, they still pay.
When it comes time to vote in elections, they still count as long as they’re registered.
Their numbers may be small, but they’re still there.
For the inaugural edition of the Bingham County Chronicle, I profiled each of the five largest communities, capturing some of the character of the towns, from south to southwest and up north.
Now that we’re about 2 1/2 months in to this endeavor, I decided to go off the beaten paths and I spent the better part of an afternoon doing it — kind of like Charles Kuralt’s “On The Road” reports but with more of a condensed, high-level look — looking at five more communities people from other areas within the same county may have just forgotten about.
Buckle up. Let’s go for a ride.
ATOMIC CITY
I have a confession to make. Never in my life had I ever been to Atomic City until last Friday. Between the 2000 census and the 2010 count, the population grew from 25 to 29. At that rate of growth, it should be safe to say there are a few dozen people there now.
The number of homes there — between manufactured and those sitting on foundations — might bear that out.
It has a bar and grill still active. It has an RV park. It has quite a little racetrack, Atomic Motor Raceway, which is so active it’s ready to start a new season of local racing this Saturday night.
The town used to be called “Midway,” because it was halfway between Blackfoot and Arco. It was the home of Experimental Breeder Reactor I, the world’s first electricity-generating nuclear power plant.
I fueled up just before getting outside Blackfoot city limits, and then it was on to lots of farm and ranch land. Where you start seeing more sagebrush, cattle can still be found grazing on the grass that’s hidden there.
The twin buttes rise higher as you get closer, and as you get to the old Magee’s on Highway 26, there’s a sign taking you off the beaten path — Atomic City, one mile. Don’t expect to see any lines painted on the road taking you in and out of town.
Traffic is — to put it mildly — light. And that’s not all bad.
I’ve long been a sucker for old, abandoned buildings, and Atomic City has its share from its more glorious days. A rusty metal sign for the Twin Buttes Bar and Cafe caught my eye with an antique 7-Up sign on top of that.
The biggest sign of life I saw on my brief tour was on the road heading back out of town when I saw a herd of sheep crossing the road, watched over by a pair of dogs and a rider on horseback.
This was Atomic City.
SPRINGFIELD
I hopped back on Highway 26 heading east and turned on Willow Road to make my way over to Highway 39. I’ve been through Springfield a few times on the way to and from Aberdeen, it’s right on the highway, but I’ve heard stories about the place through the years so I wanted to give it more than just a passing glance.
As you travel the miles between highways, you are reminded why Bingham County is considered major farm country.
Homes and barns and farm equipment and livestock and irrigation lines cover areas that go on for miles.
I came out at the Wada Farms complex, made my way through Pingree, and quickly reached my next destination.
There’s a county shop right along the highway, but again, I was more interested in the feel of the older buildings, the ones nearly forgotten.
Coming up to the old Springfield Market, you find a sign over abandoned gas pumps advertising Dirty Harry’s Saloon just a stone’s throw down the road. The old market has a “Closed” sign in the front door, but it also has another sign to bring back memories — a sign directing travelers in the direction of RV hook-ups, tent spaces, snacks, tackle and bait for those interested in casting a line, and a good old “sit-’n-bull” area.
Nothing like a good bull session in a quiet place like Springfield.
WAPELLO
Wapello is another of the unincorporated places in the county. It has its school, part of the Blackfoot district. It has life. It’s a place where — should you choose to live there — you can choose to have neighbors in more of a town-type setting, or you can choose the more rural feel. It doesn’t take long to see signs of both, including a heavy-duty pickup hauling a big bale while a worker spreads out a row of hay to a few dozen head of cattle and calves.
It’s quiet. It’s peaceful.
BASALT
I had to make a stop in Firth on the way as I continued heading north on Highway 91 for the first taste of a burger from Collet’s that I’d had in many moons. I’ve sworn up and down through a lot of years that Collet’s has perhaps the best cheeseburger I’ve ever sank my teeth into. The faces there may have changed with time and circumstances, but the burger hasn’t.
Then, it was on to the next side trip. I’ve never spent much time in Basalt either, but it looks like it would be a nice place to settle down all by itself. The sign on the side of the road is bright and cheery, the homes look comfortable and well-kept. It has a very quiet, neighborly feel to it.
TAYLOR
Finally, there was Taylor, east of Shelley. If you look at the towns that make up Bingham County on Wikipedia, Taylor isn’t even listed. Maybe that’s because it’s so far on the northwest edge of Bingham and Bonneville counties , they just blend together. The Taylor cemetery maintenance district is made up of people from both counties.
Again, it’s a very quiet, restful place.
When you head south up the hill, heading away from the old Taylor Store, you can look east across the valley and see for miles, and miles ...
You see beaten paths from well off the beaten path.
You see homes inhabited by people in small towns.
They’re inhabited by people that count in Bingham County.