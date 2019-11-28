BLACKFOOT — The City of Blackfoot is issuing a reminder in a press release about snow removal and parking regulations during winter months.
In order to provide effective and efficient snow removal on city streets for residents and visitors, the city has several city codes and a proclamation regarding snow removal and parking on city streets during the winter months.
As stated in Proclamation (7-4A-3, A) the mayor may, at any time, declare that the snow has accumulated in amounts sufficient to pose a hazard. At such time, specifics of the restrictions will be communicated to the public via a number of methods, including social and print media.
Also addressed as a part of City Code (7-4A-3, B) is the disposal of snow, which states that snow removed from properties in the city should not be placed in the street, gutters or onto any other property owned by the city. If individuals have contracted out their snow removal, they should designate an area on their property for snow accumulation/storage and ensure that their contractor is aware of the Code. Ensuring adherence to the snow removal code is important for a number of reasons:
n Snow piled in the roadway freezes and could cause snow plow blades to deflect into traffic.
n Snow piled in a plowed roadway creates slush and refreezes to form ruts in the road, increasing the potential for drivers to lose control of their vehicles.
n Snow piled around road safety signs causes visibility problems and increases the potential for accidents
In addition, other motorized or recreational vehicles that remain on city streets cause a hazard, as plows must navigate around them. This causes a build-up of snow over time, resulting in the narrowing of roadways as the snow season progresses.
Home and business owners are also encouraged to keep gutters and storm drains cleared of fallen leaves, debris, snow and ice so that melted snow flows freely and does not back up, which could freeze on roadways, and result in dangerous driving conditions. Back-up of melting snow may also cause flooding and damage to personal property.
City Code (Ordinance 2150) prohibits overnight parking of any vehicle between the hours of 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. from Nov. 15 through March 1. Specifically, on city streets in the areas encompassed between:
n West Main Street on the east and Oak Street on the west
n Alice Street on the north and Sexton Street on the south
n Pacific Street west from Oak Street to Bridge Street
n Bridge Street and Judicial Street west from Oak Street.
Although efforts will be made to provide residents with warnings, violations of these ordinances are considered an infraction as provided in Title 1, Chapter 4 of City Code, and may result in a fine.
“The City appreciates the efforts of residents in complying with these Codes, and encourages individuals to help those who are unable to do so for themselves, so that everyone remains safe and protected this winter season,” the press release said.