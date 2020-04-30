EDITOR'S NOTE -- Rep. Julianne Young requested that the Bingham County Chronicle take down her April 28 candidate profile from the BCC website, feeling that it didn't reflect her views accurately, and her request was honored. After discussions with BCC editorial staff and Publisher Travis Quast, she was given an opportunity to review the profile paragraph by paragraph and respond in her words. The following is her response.
With all due respect to my friends in the press, the candidate profile published in the Bingham County Chronicle on April 28, 2020, grossly misrepresents my statements, my approach to issues, my positions, my character, and my experience serving in the Idaho State Legislature. The interview was not recorded and yet almost the entire article is represented in quotation marks! In some instances, quotes misrepresent true facts and directly contradict my real positions which I have publicly published prior to this article. Other comments in the article include topics not discussed during the interview.
Please accept the following clarifications: There is a demeaning tone to the article that short-changes the hard work I have done and the sacrifices I have made. I did learn a lot and I grew from the experience of serving. However, serving in the legislature DID NOT teach me about being organized; that is something I learned a long time ago. I would not have accomplished all that I have if I wasn’t already very organized, informed, and ‘put together’.
Being a legislator is intense, demanding, and the hours are long. I gave my full attention to my work during the time I was there. However, the 04.28 article suggests otherwise, leading the reader to believe that I took my children with me to the Capitol each week. As we approached the end of the session and the work became more predictable, I did allow my teens, 11, 13, and 15, who were old enough to benefit educationally from the opportunity to watch the legislative process, to each come with me for one week, and my 17-year-old worked as a page during the last half of the second legislative session.
During the limited times when my teens were there, they were respectful, helpful, and did not detract from my 14(+) hour work days. Yes, in one instance, my 11 year-old, who was reading, fell asleep in the House gallery across the chair next to him during a several hour long floor session. However, the embellishments to this story are extremely misleading. He certainly did not cause “issues with my work on the floor” or re-arrange furniture to take naps, nor did I “gather him up” and take him to my office. The opportunity for my older children to experience public service firsthand has been extremely positive. However, suggesting that this is something I have “often talked about”, or that dragging my kids to Boise was a motivating factor in my decision to serve is inaccurate and disingenuous.
It takes a lot of work to enact public policy and I did learn the value of forming coalitions and working with a variety of people to ensure policies are well-vetted and have the broad support necessary to become law. Building broad support for an issue is very different from “learning who to ally with in order to get bills pushed through.” These coalitions include members of both the House and Senate, as well as organizations in Boise and across the country. These organizations included the Family Policy Alliance, the Catholic Diocese of Boise, Madison Liberty, Farm Bureau, Alliance Defending Freedom, Pacific Justice Institute, and others. In every instance, I was the organizer and initiator, never a puppet.
Comments from the 04.28 article inaccurately identify legislators I turn to for help or advice. As do most all legislators, because we do not serve on every committee, and are not privy to every conversation, action, and testimony, I do seek feedback from other legislators on bills that have been vetted in their committees. They often have information that proves invaluable and insightful. I also find value in learning from legislators who have served for years and understand the process and the details of certain policies.
Again, the article, when paired with comments referenced in my opponent’s profile piece, implies that because I ‘listened’ to my fellow colleagues in Boise, I failed to represent my constituents - my friends, neighbors, and community - in Bingham County. Allow me to be clear; nothing could be further from the truth. Keeping my promises to YOU - the good people of Bingham County, whom I went to serve - was my motivation every day. I spent long hours, from dawn to dusk, working to make good and deliver on those promises.
Prior to going to Boise, I held round-table discussions with local community leaders, businesses, educators, medical professionals, and farmers. When bills came up that I knew people back home would be concerned about or had particular expertise on, including bills that impacted local government, I called on them for their input. However, when the rubber met the road, my votes were guided, as they should be, by my principles and promises, not by my friendships or special interests. When constituents contacted me with concerns, I listened and went the extra mile to address their concerns. The phone calls, emails, and letters of encouragement from constituents back home kept me going when the going got tough.
As for the question on education, this article completely misrepresents my position on how to “adequately fund education.” My interviewer was the one that suggested district consolidation as a way to reduce costs. While I acknowledged that this would be an effective way to reduce costs, my response was that I didn’t think the idea would be welcomed in our community. I grew up in the Snake River School District and know firsthand the significant emotional and financial investments communities make in their schools. This is not a part of my platform nor is it an issue that I have researched and, to be honest, it is not something I have heard discussed at the state level. Instead, I have consistently pointed to the potential for finding ways to trim other wasteful spending, such as eliminating unnecessary tests, multi-layer evaluations, and redundant reporting and programs, so that funding more directly benefits students. I believe this is where we should start.
Last, but not least, the comments regarding local government and taxing districts are 180 degrees from my true opinion. They grossly misrepresent the facts as well as my prior actions and intentions. The comments attributed to me sound more like they came directly from my opposition; as they certainly did NOT come from me. The fabricated comments portray me as attacking and seeking to control local officials. Again, this couldn’t be further from the truth. The comments related to housing also put words in my mouth. Once again, the article paints me as seeking to direct and control local officials -- something I have NO interest in doing.
I DO advocate for the responsible use of tax-payer dollars. I DO believe that when property taxes are increasing at a rate 50% faster than personal income, something needs to change. The Idaho State Constitution stipulates that establishing general ground rules governing the taxing power of local taxing districts IS a legislative STATE responsibility, NOT a local issue and, to that end, I will vote for appropriate, constitutionally directed state policy that prevents oppressive levels of taxation. My vote was an affirmative vote FOR broad property tax relief and was NOT intended, in any way shape or form, to send a message to ANY specific taxing districts. What’s more, it is not my character nor my mode of operandi to publicly criticize, attack, or micromanage others in their individual responsibilities, including local taxing districts.
Unlike many others who serve in public office, many of whom become, over time, more vested in looking out for government interests than supporting conservative principles, I have held my ground and kept my promises. I remain firmly committed to serving the people of Bingham County by providing a reliable, principled, conservative Republican voice.
If voters are interested in understanding my position and platform, please do NOT rely on the misrepresented and inflammatory statements attributed to me in the previous Bingham County Chronicle article. Instead, I encourage you to visit my website at www.YoungforIdahoHouse.com, my Facebook page @YoungForIdahoHouse, or contact me personally at (208) 201-1898.