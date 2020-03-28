BLACKFOOT — Incumbent Rep. Julianne Young (R-Dist. 31B) formally announced her candidacy Thursday to represent the people of Bingham County for another term.
“Two years ago I was honored to be elected to serve as a state representative for Bingham County,” Young said in a press release. “It has been an incredible experience for me and my family. I ran as a pro-family, pro-life candidate who promised to stand up for moral values, for constitutional rights, and for the everyday Idahoan. I promised to be fiscally conservative and to support common sense educational policies that empower teachers and put the needs of students first. I promised to make the needs of our agricultural community a top priority, including addressing water rights issues.”
Young said she stands on her record from her first term. At the close of the 2019 session, she spearheaded the formation of a statewide pro-family coalition, Protect Idaho Families. The coalition identified nine legislative priorities for 2020. All but two of these saw legislative action this year and five of the nine are now on the governor’s desk awaiting his signature including the Idaho Vital Statistics Act ensuring that certificates of birth accurately reflect facts, the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act ensuring that females are not forced to compete unfairly against biological males, Simon’s Law ensuring that critical care can’t be withdrawn from a child without parental notification and the opportunity to transfer care, a bill to prohibit elective abortion effective upon the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and the Safe Schools Database Act empowering schools to address pornographic material found in online library resources K-12 students use. Young was the primary sponsor for two of those bills and provided support for the others.
Young also co-sponsored two bills which removed confusing exceptions from Idaho’s Constitutional Carry statute, printed several bills aimed at increasing transparency and reducing the costs of public construction, and laid the groundwork for a project to address sage grouse and preserving grazing rights.
Young said that when faced with tough decisions, she has put the interests of taxpayers and voters ahead of the interests of lobby groups and government. She said she believes that good government serves the people and respects their needs, not vice versa. She has consistently voted for less regulation, and said she has worked hard to stay connected to the grassroots and to address the concerns and needs of constituents.
“I have proactively kept the promises I made and effectively advanced conservative policy,” Young said of her decision to run again. “My family has enjoyed and grown from this experience and we feel that the blessing of serving is worth the sacrifice.”
Young is a sixth generation Idahoan who grew up in Moreland, where her parents, Richard and Kerma Hill, taught her “to work hard, carefully analyze information and ideas, serve others with compassion, and fearlessly stand up for truth.”
Young graduated from Snake River High School, attended Ricks College, and graduated from Idaho State University with a degree in education. While at Ricks College, she met and married Kevin Young, a Blackfoot High School graduate and son of Kenneth and Evelyn Young. They have 10 children and make their home in the Groveland area, where they own a small hobby farm that includes Jersey cows, a flock of chickens, and a geothermal greenhouse.