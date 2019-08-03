BLACKFOOT — The winter wheat and barley harvests began this week in Bingham County, and reports on quality and quantity of the crop are mixed, depending on the area of the county and whether a field got nipped by the frost that occurred in May and June.
Some growers say poor and some say average, but others say it’s too early to reach a conclusion.
The Evans family of Wapello was among the first to hit the wheat fields on the Fort Hall Reservation where harvesting is always earlier because the fields get planted earlier.
However, Gene — who farms at three different locations with his sons Gary, Blaine and Doug — says yield and quality appear about average of what he’s seen over the years.
Garth Van Orden, who also farms at several different locations, says strong winds that caused heavy lodging ( laying the stalks down) of the grain in some areas, combined with the frosts, could affect yields.
It was only through luck that I found Gene to do this interview. I was out in the Gibson area looking for someone harvesting barley so I could shoot a photo, and was about to give up when I saw a grain combine rumbling east on Ferry Butte Road and decided the easiest way to find a farmer harvesting wheat or barley was to follow it.
Imagine my surprise to find it was someone I know. The Evans family came to Bingham County in 1947 when Gene’s father Thain moved here from Malad. Gene grew up on the farm east of Highway 91 in South Wapello, where he and his three brothers learned farming and dairying under the experienced eyes of their father.
I was writing stories about Gene and his brothers when they were Future Farmers of America members at Blackfoot High school.
It was even more surprising that he remembered me, and that I remembered the family’s experiment in growing beans in east Idaho with a crop of Pink Northerns. Maybe I remember that because they gave me a bag of the beans.
Gene told me the dairy cattle were long gone and he’s just a plain farmer now, ending up with the family acres when his father retired. But as his family grew, he wasn’t sure what the future held.
“My boys all went off to college,” Gene said, “and I didn’t know if any of them wanted to farm. I hoped one or two might come back, but I never dreamed all three would come and say ‘Dad, we want to farm with you.’”
The 400-acre farm at Wapello was too small to support four families, he said, so they began looking for land to rent or buy, and now farm 3,500 acres from Wapello to Fort Hall and west to Rockford, rotating crops of Russett Burbank and Narkotah potatoes and sugarbeets with wheat and barley. His sons, farming as Evans Brothers separate from him, also grow alfalfa hay. They’ve been farming on the Fort Hall Reservation since 2006.
Gene watched as Gary, the oldest of his three sons, made a trial run with the combine through a 150-acre field of soft white wheat just off Ferry Butte Road to make sure it was dry enough for harvesting before the fleet of trucks was summoned to haul it to the Thrasher Wheat elevator off U.S. Highway 26 west of Blackfoot.
The cold, wet spring made a lot of planting late this year, Gene said, and they’re about a week behind starting harvest, but he thinks yields are about average of what he’s seen over the years. He observed that last year was a great year for potatoes and sugarbeets, the best he’s seen to date for the latter. “We got 41 to 42 tons to the acre and 350 sacks of potatoes, but I don’t expect to see that this year.”
All of their wheat goes to the Thresher Wheat elevator off U.S. Highway 26 west of Blackfoot, which he noted has changed hands few times over the years. “It started out as Farmer’s Merchant, then became Koch Bros. and General Mills before ending up as Thresher.”
He’s pleased that his family loves farming just as he does, Gene said. It’s a great life for kids and grandkids, teaching them the value of hard work, a love of nature, and the satisfactiion of watching a crop you planted grow to maturity.
He just wishes it were more financially secure.
While American consumers enjoy the lowest food prices in the developed countries of the world, farmers don’t share their good fortune, he says. In 1975, farmers were selling wheat for $3.75 a bushel, and paying 55 cents a gallon for diesel fuel. Now they’re getting $4.50 per bushel for wheat and paying $2.50 for diesel.
They were paying $20 an acre for fertilizer back then, and now it’s costing $70 to $80 an acre. “The cost of growing wheat has more than doubled, but not the price of wheat. The grower gets about 10 cents from the cost of a loaf of bread.”
Gene said that in addition to low wheat prices, President Trump’s tariff war with China is lowering the price of a bushel of wheat by 75 cents.