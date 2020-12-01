BINGHAM COUNTY – Bingham County Probation Director Shawn Hill has addressed concerns regarding the need for additional security cameras at the probation office after recognizing issues stemming from the protocols necessary to ensure employee and probation participants’ safety regarding COVID-19.
Hill said protocols put in place involving having those on probation waiting in front of the building in their vehicles have brought on unexpected consequences.
The unknown consequence that has been identified is a blind entrance into the probation office as well as other issues where people have had items stolen out of their vehicles including personal items and money. Because of these issues, Hill had spoke with county Clerk Pam Eckhardt, who has been the go-to for information regarding Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding. Eckhardt explained to Hill that she believed getting the funds for the new camera would not be hard to do through the CARES Act. After hearing that information, Hill wanted to address the subject with the county commissioners to receive input on the subject.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring asked if any of the cameras on the courthouse were able to view the front of the probation office. Hill said even if they are able to do so, they do not have access to that camera system because it is attached to the courthouse rather than the closed system in his building. Scott Mensching, director of IT for the county, explained that each of the buildings have their own systems, and he was worried that what was being requested would be an issue of adding another system, but after hearing that Hill wanted to disconnect one camera that is not being utilized under the current circumstances and installing an outdoor camera into the same system, it would not be much of an issue.
The topic then was directed about installing a system that could coexist with the courthouse so the sheriff’s office would be able to see what was happening in the probation office as well as what is happening in the courthouse. Mensching said he could set up a system that would allow the sheriff’s office to see the probation office or any other county building and have that building be able to only see what is going on in their system. He explained that it is a common practice among different government entities.
Commissioner Mark Bair verified with Hill that he was only looking to replace a camera rather than the entire system, which he affirmed accordingly. Commissioner Jessica Lewis suggested that they explore the option of adding additional cameras onto an order that has already been placed for the currently under construction Road and Bridge shop. She requested that Mensching request information on whether they would receive a bulk-order discount if they ordered more cameras than they had previously planned ordering, explaining that if that were the case, it would provide them the opportunity to make the adjustments to the system to begin developing their county-wide system.
LEAP PROBATION PROJECT
After discussing the cameras, Hill turned his focus to a program that provides training to his juvenile probation officers utilizing tools and techniques they are already incorporating into their daily routines. He explained that the program would provide a tablet for the PO to use during their work and would involve interactive question and answer segments to aid in the focusing on areas of training, with a formal stipend that could be provided to the county for the work with the system.
Lewis was concerned about the stipend as well as other things mentioned in the introduction of the presentation that Hill provided, explaining that they do not want to go against Idaho Code regarding gratuities or anything that could be misconceived as a gratuity. Idaho has strict laws about government employees receiving gratuities for their work because they do not want outside influence to cause issues with judgment or morality.
Hill said he is happy to explain that they cannot take the training stipend and would need to know what other options are available to the officers beside the standard iPad because the county’s IT department has an aversion to them. Hill was informed that the contract he had sent to Chase Hendricks, county civil attorney, had listed potential other tablets as an option which he informed the commissioners that the would request a list of which ones would work on the system.
Hill said he will schedule another meeting with the company that is aiding this program to get more information now that he has an idea as to what the county would want out of the program, and expressed excitement about his officers being asked to take part in this new program. He will be reporting back to the commissioners at his next scheduled meeting with them early next week.
The LEAP program is designed to hone the skills used by juvenile probation officers.