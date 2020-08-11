BLACKFOOT – Tiffany Olsen presented to the Bingham County commissioners on Tuesday a request for revocation of a conditional use permit (CUP) that was approved earlier in the year.
The applicant at the time, Daniel Siler, was provided the opportunity to use a shop on his property as a vehicle repair shop. Concerns from local neighbors as well as one member of the Planning and Zoning Commission were brought to light regarding the transition of repair shop to salvage yard or “junkyard”.
Olsen read the application and the complaints presented to her office regarding the condition of the permit and the status of permit. The location was originally listed as being an auto repair shop with explanations of the area outside of the shop being used for storage of inoperable vehicles up to five, and two partially dismantled vehicles at any given time. The Martha Louise Jorgensen Family Trust & James and Susan Burnside made it a point to file the request with the county.
Commissioner Mark Bair along with Commissioner Jessica Lewis wanted confirmation that the application dictated auto repair and that the concerns are warranted. Commissioner Whitney Manwaring made it a clear point that any and all vehicle repair shops will have vehicles that are inoperable on the location whether it be because of lack of parts available, or new arrivals that need to be worked on.
The commissioners all agreed that the property owner, Daniel Siler, is aware of the policies in place and that he has to keep things on the straight and narrow because of potential code enforcement. “He has put up a fence because he was asked,” Manwaring said.
Bair asked Olsen if on their last site visit the location had vehicles out on the side of the road or out of the fence. Olsen deferred the question to her employee, Addie Jo Jackman, who visited the location Monday evening. She stated that all vehicles are inside the fence at the moment and nearly all of the property is behind privacy fence.
Lewis made a motion to conditionally uphold the previous decision with a limitation on number of vehicles that are left inoperable, that the vehicles, operable or not, be left inside the fence, and no car crusher is to be brought on location to demolish or crush a vehicle. No vehicles are to be stacked either. The motion passed unanimously.