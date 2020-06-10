BLACKFOOT – City officials say overflowing garbage is becoming a bit of a problem in Blackfoot and residents are being reminded of city ordinances regarding waste.
Some people may have become a little lax during the COVID-19 pandemic with the extra time spent at home as they continue to fill their garbage cans past their capacity. Now, as things return to a new sense of normalcy, it is imperative that people remember a few basic rules when it comes to taking out the trash.
First, based on Blackfoot city ordinances, “Persons placing debris, garbage, litter, rubbish or refuse in public receptacles or in authorized private receptacles shall do so in such a manner as to prevent it from being blown, carried, scattered or deposited by the elements upon any street, sidewalk or other public place or upon private property.”
This specific ordinance is a reminder to place all trash inside of a can correctly with the top secured as to not allow the weather or animals to unsettle it. Overflowing cans have become a problem and are easily remedied with the addition of a second can (if needed at a residence or business), or through limiting the amount of refuse being produced by the household. People are also encouraged to have a recycling receptacle to eliminate the dumping of items that could otherwise be reused.
Officials say some of the most common misconceptions of residents include the collection of trash. Some believe that if they place the trash next to the can that the garbage truck driver will get out and throw that in as well, but that is not the case. In fact, the drivers are not to leave their trucks to do so in efforts of not creating a bigger littering problem as well as not to come in contact with contaminated trash that could otherwise cause health concerns.
Part of the same series of ordinances shows that leaving trash alongside containers is also littering. “The owner or person in control of any private property shall at all times maintain the premises free of debris, garbage, litter, rubbish and refuse; provided, however, that this section shall not prohibit the storage of such debris, garbage, litter, rubbish and refuse as provided elsewhere in this code.” Furthermore, it is not acceptable to allow trash to be left, deposited, or moved by the weather from one’s personal property onto someone else property. Officials say city code does not allow this and yet it continues to happen.
Littering near trash cans has become a problem around the city, and according to officials, needs to be remedied early to prevent unwanted litter and refuse blowing around the streets of Blackfoot as well as to prevent possible citations from local law enforcement.
Mayor Marc Carroll said he does not want it to come to this, nor does Vaughn Key, superintendent of the Street Department and Sanitation. The last thing they want to see happen would be the requirement of citations be placed due to overflowing garbage cans. Instead, cooperation is the message they would like to convey; cooperation from the residents to prevent overflowing cans, and cooperation from the city to provide the information to the people as a pleasant reminder.
As things start to reopen and people spend more and more outdoors, they ask residents to take a moment to recognize when there is a problem and correct it, do not leave it for the garbage truck driver to clean it up. Moreover, do not overfill the cans so that they are spilling onto the ground, it creates the same problems as mentioned prior.