BLACKFOOT – Local residents went to Facebook recently claiming that they could taste chlorine in their tap water. Historically, Blackfoot is known for having some of the best tasting tap water in Idaho so it came as a surprise to locals when they could smell or taste it.
Megan Farmer was the first to ask the question, “We’ve noticed the city water is much more chlorinated than usual; anyone know why this is?” The answer is simple enough — the water system has a shocking system that is built into the distribution process that allows for salt to be charged with electrical current. Once the salt is electrically charged, the sodium (Na) and chlorine (Cl) molecules are separated and leave a chlorine taste in the water.
Former Blackfoot Public Works director and former Water Department superintendent Richard Mangum explained that the system was installed to provide continuous safe drinking water to the residents of Blackfoot. He added, “If chlorine is smelled or tasted in the water, it is safe to drink,” referring to those who expressed that they were told that E. coli was discovered in the water. When asked about the procedures surrounding the discovery of such a danger to the residents, Mangum said it would be a mandatory report from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), within 24 hours of the presence of any dangerous bacteria in water samples.
E. coli forms in water when there is presence of bacteria from fecal matter. Based on all testing that has been conducted on Blackfoot’s water system, this has never been found in any of the samples presented to DEQ.
In fact, most — if not all — boil orders that have been announced for Blackfoot in the past 30 years have revolved around the presence of chloroform. Chloroform appears when there is bacteria in the water, which is normally a direct cause of stagnant water.
Reports indicate that the Water Department conducted a round of chlorination for the winter and was confirmed from comments from City Hall. They do these periodically to ensure that water in the large tank near Mountain View Middle School does not stagnate which could lead to chloroform forming in the water. Being proactive, they make educated decisions based on water usage and the time spent to cycle the water from the tank through the system. These decisions are also aided by DEQ and their requirements and recommendations.
The City of Blackfoot outlines the information on its website with the following explanation:
“Water Quality is a top priority for the Water Department. Blackfoot’s drinking water meets the strict quality standards set by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). Each month water samples are taken from several locations throughout the distribution system and analyzed for contaminates. In addition to monthly testing, the water is tested for additional substances including, Lead and Copper, Nitrites/Nitrates, Volatile Organic Compounds, and many other substances that may be present in the water. Not all substances are tested for every year, the DEQ sets the frequency for monitoring.
“Each year the City of Blackfoot is required to issue a report detailing the results of this testing. This report is called the Consumer Confidence Report. These reports are issued in the first half of the year and show the results of testing performed during the previous year.”