BLACKFOOT — With the theme “Connection Matters” front and center, Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll read a proclamation Thursday proclaiming October as National Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month in the city and encouraging citizens to join in during the observances.
Carroll said he believes very much in the tradition of dignity and respect, especially for the nation’s elders. The proclamation signed by Carroll recognizes 1.3 million individuals living in 15,600 nursing homes and over 800,000 individuals living in 28,900 assisted living/residential care facilities in the U.S.
The federal Nursing Home Reform Act of 1987 guarantees residents their individual rights in order to promote and maintain their dignity and autonomy, the proclamation read.
“We wish to honor and celebrate these citizens, to recognize their rich individuality, and to re-affirm their right to vote and participate politically, including the right to have a say in their care,” Carroll said in the proclamation. “Individuals and groups across the country will be celebrating Residents’ Rights Month with the theme ‘Connection Matters’ to emphasize connections to family, to friends, and to the community as an essential component of good health and quality of life for residents.”
Liz Delaney from the Area Agency on Aging said one major impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on senior residents and care centers has been the struggle to provide visitation. Andrew Blaser from Gem Village said FaceTime has become a popular tool to connect seniors with friends and loved ones, and isolation is detrimental to residents’ overall health.
To help with that, Delaney said, three Apple iPads were purchased to help with that connection and presented to Gem Village and Diamond Peak in Shelley.
”The intent is to help the residents in the facility stay connected
to family and friends during this time of COVID when many residents in
assisted living and skilled nursing homes have limited ability for
visitors or to access the community,” Delaney said.
”These are essential components of good health and quality of life for
residents. The months of restrictions on visitation in long-term care
facilities and the inability of residents, families, and friends to be
together during the coronavirus pandemic has emphasized the importance of
connection, of relationships and the impact they have on all of our
well-being.”
Delaney encouraged community members to have contact with those they know who live in long-term care facilities, participate in Residents’ Rights Month events, or inquire about becoming a volunteer long-term care ombudsman.
”Your assistance and attention help to ensure that the voices of long-term care residents do not go unheard and demonstrates to residents that they have not been forgotten,” Delaney said.