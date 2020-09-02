BLACKFOOT – A little over a month ago, Bingham County commissioners met with Dusty Whited, county road and bridge supervisor, and a representative from the Local Transportation Advisory Council (LTAC) addressed the potential of establishing a heavy haul route in the county to allow trucks and trailers weighing 129,000 pounds to be transported in the county without a permit.
The original meeting was about information and the numbers of requests each year for vehicles that would be over the standard 105,000 pound hauling weight. Local transportation companies have requested that Bingham County examine the possibility of creating one or more of these routes so businesses like Idaho Asphalt and other seasonal haulers be able to travel into or through the county without permits each time. The discussion explained the process of creating these routes as well as what must be done if a route has to be changed.
Some of the major concerns around these types of routes comes from the wear and tear on the roadways by the increased weights. Roads are rated for a certain amount of weight, and excessive amounts of weight on them can cause permanent damage and shortening the life of it, meaning it will have to be re-chipped or re-paved more often.
The LTAC representative explained that if these are concerns about certain roadways, it is their choice to add or remove them from the map that is uploaded to their Global Positioning System (GPS) that is up-to-date for drivers of these larger rigs. He also explained that they can make a map of roads that are acceptable for these to be on and can make changes as the need arises, including temporary closures for whatever reason they feel necessary.
On Wednesday, Whited provided the first map of a route that he feels will suit the needs of these heavier trucks currently, and plans to develop more routes during the winter so that the county can have more of these routes available.
Commissioner Mark Bair noted that the presented route travels past one of the sugar beet dumps, meaning that some of the transit companies will be able to utilize the route resulting in less trips potentially.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring also expressed that some of these trucks are using single tires to disperse the amount of weight over more space making it less pounds per square inch on the roadway.
The first route was upheld via a resolution and was established with a unanimous vote.