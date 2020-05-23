We have all felt the effects of dealing with the world COVID pandemic. Agriculture has not been immune from these effects. Farmers and ranchers have been dealing with marketing and price issues as well as a limited labor force during spring operations. This has caused serious financial hurdles as well as questions.
There are some great resources that I would like to point our producers to. These resources can help answer COVID questions and in some cases offer some financial assistance. Let me get to the financial assistance component first.
As part of the “Idaho Rebound” initiative from the governor, there are cash grants for small businesses. Farming and ranching operations as well as other agricultural entities can be eligible. Corporations as well as sole proprietorships and other business entities can apply. The web address is: https://rebound.idaho.gov/idaho-rebound-cashgrants-for-small-businesses/ Here are some of the details:
- Total Program: $300 million (24% of total CRF award)
- Individual Business Grant: up to $10,000
- More than 30,000 Idaho small businesses supported
- Subject to qualification
- Targeted to those small businesses that did not receive the Paycheck Protection Program or received less than $10,000 through this program.
All individual grants will be reported on Transparent.Idaho.Gov. The process of applying for these grants will take some effort.
Now for the informational sites. There are too many informational resources to include in a simple newsletter. In fact, it seems that the amount of online information can get in the way of finding out what is going on. I have perused many of the sites and below is a list of some of the most informative sites.
- Farms and Produce — Is Coronavirus a Concern on Fresh Produce? https://agsci.oregonstate.edu/ sites/agscid7/files/wrcefs/ wrcefs_retail_produce_food_safety_covid19_flyer_032420.pdf
- Is Coronavirus an Issue in Produce Production? https://agsci.oregonstate.edu/sites/agscid7/ files/wrcefs/ wrcefs_produceproduction_food_safety_covid19_flyer_032620.pdf
- Handling COVID-19 Best Practices for Agribusiness https://agsci.oregonstate.edu/sites/ agscid7/files/wrcefs/wrcefs_agribusiness_covid -19_flyer_042020.pdf
- Handling COVID-19 Produce Farms and Packinghouses https://agsci.oregonstate.edu/sites/ agscid7/files/wrcefs/ wrcefs_packinghouse_covid19_flyer_042020.pdf
- Building Farm Resilience During COVID-19 https://smallfarms.cornell.edu/resources/farmresilience/
- Best Practices for Farm Deliveries, Pick-Up and CSA During COVID-19 https:// www.cultivatingsuccess.org/recordedwebinars
- Important Emergency USDA Changes for Farm Loan and Crop Insurance https:// sustainableagriculture.net/blog/importantchanges-farm-loans-and-cr op-insurance/
- Coronavirus and USDA Assistance for Farmers https://www.farmers.gov/coronavirus
This last site has some great information on a national scale. Like I stated, there are just too many sites to list. I have a list of sites for further information. If you need more information you can call the office. Both the Bannock and Bingham offices are open for business. Bingham is open Tuesdays or Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Or you can contact Reed at rfindlay@uidaho.edu.