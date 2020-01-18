SHELLEY – Jeff Kelley retired from his position on the Shelley City Council Tuesday night during the council meeting. He has been a councilman for eight years.
Referring to the council, Kelley said, “I’m going to miss it. I think it’s good for the community to have fresh blood.”
“The City of Shelley has great directors right now,” he said. “Because of the people in these positions, the mayor and I were able to look down the road five or six years to make future plans for the community. We were not putting out fires here.”
Some of the highlights Kelley cited while he served on the Shelley City Council included bringing Golden Valley Natural to Shelley; working with the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to make a difference in urban renewal; creating comprehensive budgets for road repairs in Shelley; being a liaison in Bingham County and working with Scott Reese of Blackfoot to help develop the Regional East Idaho Economic Development (REDI) from Pocatello to Rexburg.
“REDI advertises eastern Idaho both nationally and internationally,” Kelley said.
What’s next for Kelley?
“My plans are to do something else to benefit the community,” Kelley said. “I want to leave this place a better place.”
He will continue as a board member with the sewer board and he is working to start an online paper similar to the old weekly Shelley Pioneer.
He and his brother have Kelley Real Estate Appraisers.
“We do (real estate) evaluations for banks, attorneys, counties and government,” Kelley said.
Speaking of Kelley, Mayor Stacey Pascoe said, “He was really thoughtful; he was a good council member.”
The council members expressed their appreciation for Kelley.
“He educated all of us a lot,” Councilwoman Kim Westergard said.
“Jeff knew lots about real estate,” Councilman Earl Beattie said. “We didn’t always agree but Jeff read and remembered all the details of whatever we were discussing.”
Leif Watson succeeded Kelley on the Shelley council.