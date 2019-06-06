BLACKFOOT — Two of Bingham County’s three state legislators reviewed the 2019 legislative session for members and guests of the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce one more time during a no-host lunch Wednesday.
Appearing at the lunch were Rep. Neil Anderson (R-Dist. 31A) and Rep. Julianne Young (R-Dist. 31B). Sen. Steve Bair (R-Dist. 31) was unable to attend.
Among the hot items Anderson saw out of the last session was state revenues. He said the state hasn’t gotten as much revenue out of personal taxes as anticipated, but he expects revenues to pick up as payments trickle in with extension requests.
“Idaho is one of the most rapidly growing states in the nation,” Anderson said. “We did not get as much revenue from personal income as we anticipated. It appears that many people didn’t adjust their withholdings on their taxes.”
He said revenues are about $40 million below what was anticipated, but with a $4 billion budget he hasn’t felt great concern and he expects revenues to pick up as money continues to come in.
Medicaid expansion and the initiative process were also discussed. On the initiative issue, he felt a Senate bill on the matter put restrictions on initiatives that were too onerous. He felt House Bill 296 which revises the time and number of legislative districts required to gather signatures for an initiative petition relaxed those restrictions a bit, but even that was too onerous in his mind.
Young said much of her time during her first year in the state House was spent understanding the process.
“My favorite part was the committee process,” she said. “The judiciary and rules were interesting. I spent a lot of time working at getting hands-on experience.”
She said she sees opportunity for the executive branch to cut unnecessary regulations.
Funding Medicaid expansion through an increase in the tobacco tax was discussed, but that didn’t seem to draw terribly favorable views.
Anderson said he expects the net cost to the state for Medicaid expansion to be around $5 million once it’s up and running.
On education, Young said there was strong support in the House on a per-pupil funding plan, but every time they would try and move forward there was tweaking that was done that set it back.
“There was a lot of back-and-forth between the House and the Senate and we just ran out of time,” she said.
Anderson lauded the progress that was made on a new nursing facility going up at State Hospital South, the veterans’ cemetery coming to Blackfoot, and a 3 percent increase in salary for state employees.
He said that over the past several years, funding for education has been increased more than half a billion dollars, but he would like to see accountability in the results from that increased funding.