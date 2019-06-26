BLACKFOOT – In time for the “Celebrate Blackfoot” festivities, the grand reopening of the Nuart Theater features a touch of Broadway presented by the Blackfoot Community Players, starting tonight.
Music made famous on- and off-Broadway will be presented at 7 p.m. tonight through Saturday in the Nuart at 195 N. Broadway. Admission is free.
This “Broadway Revue” features the vocal talents of local people. The cast is made up of eight women and five men. The whole cast opens the show with “There’s No Business Like Show Business” from “Annie Get Your Gun” and completes the show with “Wait ‘til You See What’s Next!” from Prince of Broadway. From start to finish, individuals sing a variety of music taken from Broadway shows.
Some of these pieces are “Some Enchanted Evening” from “South Pacific,” sung by Kaden Brown, and “Can’t Help Lovin’ That Man” from “Show Boat,” sung by Tiniel Williams. Kiah and Jake Spjute will sing “All I Ask of You” from “Phantom of the Opera.”
Pieces from “The Sound of Music,” “My Fair Lady,” “Little Mermaid” and “Shrek” are also featured.
Logan Lindholm directs the show. He works also with the choreography and performs as well. Patrick Carlile is in charge of sound; Michael Farnes directs choreography; Nancy Lindholm is in charge of costumes and Kiah Brown Spjute heads musical direction.
“Auditions were just fun,” Spjute said. “People brought both old Broadway and new Broadway music to their auditions.”
“The idea of a Broadway Revue was started when my mom suggested something be done for Celebrate Blackfoot with the reopening of the Nuart,” Logan Lindholm said.
His mother, Nancy Lindholm, is a board member of the Blackfoot Community Players (BCP).
“Rehearsals have been intense,” Lindholm said. “When we open, we will have been rehearsing for eight days.
“Patrick keeps us on task and keep things moving,” he added. “We have been able to balance expectations and the workload.”
Carlile said, “This work has very collaborative; we have been able to communicate our expectations and needs with the staff.”
Work on remodeling the Nuart has gone on for almost two years.
“Cleaning out the cement has been our biggest challenge,” BCP President Sharon Hoge said. “Some of those walls are 16 inches thick.”
Nuart received a Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency (BURA) grant to put in air conditioning, fire alarms and improve egress for fire safety for the audience and the actors.
“Throughout the process, we have worked to maintain the historic value and quality of the building,” Hoge said.