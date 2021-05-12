SHELLEY – Bingham County commissioners were tasked with making a decision to uphold or deny the recommendation from the county Planning and Zoning Commission regarding Kyle Benson’s property.
Benson previously obtained a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the property be used as space for outdoor storage of RVs, boats, and vehicles. Benson then provided an application to change the property to C2-Heavy Commercial, which fits the conformity of the area as it has been highlighted for multi-use. The location of the storage facility resides between Firth and Shelley on Highway 91.
Planning and Development Director Tiffany Olsen presented the staff report to the commissioners. She noted that there were three testimonials in opposition during the original meeting but that her office has not received any additional opposition since. The P&Z voted in favor of the rezone unanimously after asking the applicant about his intentions with the property. He noted that he wants to continue to do large storage of RVs, boats, and vehicles and has little interest in creating actual storage units on the property. He did note that if he reaches the point of installing actual units on the property, he intends to build them to be small in size.
A traffic study was conducted in connection with the Idaho Transportation Department to decide whether a slow turning lane needed to be installed so traffic turning into the facility would not be hindered. Based on the results of the study, ITD concluded that the slow turning lane was not necessary because the level of traffic turning into the storage facility was not large enough to warrant a turn lane. Furthermore, they noted that the entrance was far enough off the road that there was plenty of space for a vehicle to turn into the facility without needing any adjusted approach.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring asked Benson if the property works well for farming and if the land had been farmed in the past. Benson noted that the property had been attempted to be used for pasture but it resides at the end of the irrigation lateral and does not water well. He noted that last year when trying to water the property, it nearly flooded the neighbor upstream and the water only made it partially through his ditch at this point, leaving the property only good for dry grazing. Commissioner Mark Bair along with Manwaring noted that if that is the case then the property would not be good for farming and should not be kept as Agricultural zoning.
The commissioners voted to uphold the P&Z recommendation to approve the zone change to C2-Heavy Commercial.