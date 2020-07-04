BLACKFOOT – Two planning and zoning items from their meetings just over a month ago were approved Thursday after some deliberation by Bingham County commissioners.
The first item to receive the stamp of approval was a request to rezone a parcel of land originally zoned for agriculture being brought in line with its adjacent piece of land zoned C-2 heavy commercial.
The owner of the property in the Atomic City area requested the rezone of the parcel so that he could build a recreational vehicle (RV) park. The land would be utilized as a temporary place to stay for those traveling with an RV, and would be allowed to stay for only “short-term.”
Getting into the information, the commissioners asked a few questions of Tiffany Olsen, the county’s planning and development director. First, they wanted to know what they meant by the “short-term” which is currently not lined out in the county code. Olsen recognized this pitfall but said she was happy to find these errors so they can be addressed sooner rather than later. After getting past this, the commission voted unanimously to approve with optimism of the future of the location.
The next P&Z item the commission addressed was a subdivision near Lavaside in the Rose area. The questions surrounding the potential subdivision included the safety and capability of septic systems.
The Department of Environmental Quality recommended during the platting process to combine wells and sewer systems whenever possible while Dusty Whited, Bingham County public works director, wanted it noted that he provided the proper distancing between driveways to the main roadway as well as how far they have to be from an intersection.
It was noted that there was no major concern about the number of wells drilled as it does not change the amount of water taken from the aquifer, but rather the concern that DEQ has continued to present when it comes to septic systems and whether they will contaminate the groundwater with the septic fields. The DEQ study verified for the plat that it would be satisfactory.
Adding to the mix are the irrigation rights in the area. The ditch company would only allow the division of shares down to five as a minimum, but will allow shares to be shared for watering purposes. The commissioners found the recommendation to be sufficient and voted in favor of creating Murphy Acres.