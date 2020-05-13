In this changing world that has been brought about by COVID-19, it is increasingly more obvious that the film industry is changing right along with it.
Such is the case for the film “Ride Like a Girl.” This is an independent film that is based upon a true story about jockey Michelle Payne.
Payne is the daughter of a horse trainer and as luck would have it, the 10th of 10 children whose mother passed away when she was only six month old.
This film travels through her life, one that would take her on journey after journey and through all of the rough relationships that can accompany a young aspiring jockey whose father is a demanding trainer and expects and wants only the best for his kids.
Things don't get any better for young Michelle when her older sister, Bridgette, is killed in a horse racing accident while she herself was a jockey.
In her career, Payne would win 757 races, winning at a nine percent clip in a sport where the best jockeys win around 20 percent of the time. She was undaunted as she continually battled against the best that Australia would offer and continually worked to get that one horse that would eventually define her career.
She battled against sexist comments in a sport that is dominated by men, traveling to tracks that were not on a normal schedule for someone who rides for a living.
She battled against everything, from weight and accepting mounts with a low limit for a jockey and at places where she had to battle everything from her fellow jockeys to the board of stewards themselves.
And then along came the horse she had been waiting for, Prince of Penzance, an entry in the most famous race in Australia, the Melbourne Cup.
While it is the most famous race in Australia, the race had never been won by a woman jockey in the 155 years that the race has been run, but she had a connection with the horse and her brother was the head lad (groom) for the horse.
To make things even better, Stevie, the groom, is her brother, who suffers from Down Syndrome and their connection is stronger than a normal brother-sister relationship.
She also had to battle to retain the mount on Prince of Penzance with the owners of the horse, who were campaigning for a jockey change simply because no woman had ever won the Melbourne Cup, and despite the fact that she had won six races on the Prince and had qualified him for the big race.
The owners kept balking at the idea of her riding their horse because this may be their one chance to make a statement and get back some of the investment they had made in the horse over the previous few years.
The trainer of the horse finally made the most convincing of arguments in favor of Michelle and she got the ride on the horse.
This is a very entertaining film and was well made for an independent film that was set to make its debut late in 2019 and was later to be distributed into theaters, before the whole COVID-19 pandemic reared its ugly head.
This film is for the whole family, although there are a few things that deal with everyday life and for extremely young children, might need some explanation from their parents.
This wholesome, family oriented film rates a strong 4 on a scale of 5 and is well worth a look. It can be found at Redbox and other video on demand outlets and will surely be a film that makes the theater if the COVID-19 dilemma doesn't carry on too long. This would be a perfect comeback film for the Blackfoot Movie Mill and I encourage you to continue checking their website at www.royaltheater.com for updated time of re-opening and any specials that they may be running currently like curbside service for fresh popcorn and hot pretzels! Well worth a drive by!